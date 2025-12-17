Kylian Mbappe Gets Within Striking Distance of Monumental Cristiano Ronaldo Record
Kylian Mbappe reached 58 goals for Real Madrid in 2025 on Wednesday night, getting within one strike of matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals scored in a calendar year for the club.
Mbappé scored a brace in Real Madrid’s narrow 3–2 victory over third-tier side Talavera in the Copa Del Rey round of 32. The Frenchman converted a penalty to open the scoring before later getting the match-winner with a long-range strike the goalkeeper mishandled in the 88th minute.
Real Madrid managed to advance to the next stage, but perhaps more importantly, Mbappé now has a date with destiny when Los Blancos take on Sevilla on Saturday.
Mbappe’s brace saw him equal boyhood idol Ronaldo for the second greatest calendar year by a goalscorer in Real Madrid history. Now, he’s only one goal shy of matching Ronaldo’s 59-goal haul in 2013.
In only his first full year at the Spanish capital, Mbappé is tantalizingly close to usurping one of the most impressive records held by the greatest player in Real Madrid history. All Mbappé needs is a brace against Sevilla, a realistic prospect given he’s already achieved that feat in eight games for Los Blancos this term.
All eyes will be focused on the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday to witness what could be a historic day for both Mbappé and Real Madrid.
Xabi Alonso: Mbappé Always Has The Ability to Score With Ease
Many expected Mbappé to get the night off against Talavera, but he started and played the entirety of the match. Following the game, Xabi Alonso gave his rather simple reasoning behind utilizing Mbappé on Wednesday night’s clash.
“Well, he’s been decisive with the two goals,” Alonso said, via MARCA. “Because Kylian [Mbappé] always has that ability to score goals with ease.
“Like I said before, the third goal has been key, that goal from Kylian was very important and that’s why he stayed on the pitch and that’s why he started.”
Alonso didn’t shy away from the fact Real Madrid made it harder for themselves than they needed to against Talavera, but alluded to the fact that these are things that happen in the Copa Del Rey. He also admitted he’s “happy and satisfied” after completing the objective of qualifying for the round of 16.
After showering praise upon Mbappé, Alonso turned the page and is now fully focused on Saturday’s match against Sevilla, a game where he’s expected to once again call his star man to lead the line as the Real Madrid talisman looks to tie the bow on what could be a record-breaking 2025.