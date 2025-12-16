Could Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Goalscoring Record?
Kylian Mbappé is chasing another Real Madrid goalscoring record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Frenchman only has one more week to etch his name above the legend in the club’s history books.
When it came time for Ronaldo to bid farewell to the Bernabéu, the Portuguese phenom did so as the owner of nearly every Real Madrid goalscoring record. In his nine years at the biggest club in the world, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 451 goals, the most by any player in club history.
Fifty-nine of those came in 2013, when Ronaldo amassed the greatest calendar year by a goalscorer to ever don the white shirt. No other player, before or after the all-time great, ever came close to the landmark year ... until Mbappé.
The 26-year-old, who has led Los Blancos’ attack ever since he made the move to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2024–25 season, has his sights set on equaling and potentially surpassing the feat. But with the 2025 calendar swiftly winding down, is it even possible?
Most Goals by a Real Madrid Player in a Calendar Year
Player
Year
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
2013
59
Cristiano Ronaldo
2012
58
Cristiano Ronaldo
2014
56
Kylian Mbappé
2025
56
Cristiano Ronaldo
2015
54
Cristiano Ronaldo
2011
53
Before Mbappé came along, Ronaldo was all alone on the club’s goalscoring charts. The ex-Manchester United star put together all five of Real Madrid’s top campaigns in a calendar year.
Mbappé, though, currently sits level with Ronaldo’s third-best production over the course of 12 months from his time with the Spanish giants. The France international has scored 56 goals in 2025, 26 of which have come this season under Xabi Alonso.
When added to the 30 he scored in the second half of his record-breaking debut season, Mbappé is well within striking distance of Ronaldo’s 59 goals from 2013. Yet he does not have many opportunities left to hit the milestone.
Real Madrid’s Remaining Games in December
Game
Date
Competition
Talavera (A)
Dec. 17
Copa del Rey
Sevilla (H)
Dec. 20
La Liga
Real Madrid only have two games left before they close out December. The Spanish giants first take on third-tier side Talavera in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Typically, the round of 32 clash would be the perfect opportunity to rest Mbappé, who only just returned from injury in Los Blancos’ 2–1 victory over Alavés at the weekend. Alonso would likely be inclined to start Endrick or Gonzalo García instead.
Then, Los Blancos’ final match of 2025 comes against Sevilla at the Bernabéu. As long as he remains fit, Mbappé will lead the line for the hosts and hope to send his side into the new year with three points. But what about the record?
Could Mbappe Break Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Goalscoring Record?
With only two games remaining in the calendar year, it’s rather unlikely that Mbappé will bag four more goals to overtake Ronaldo’s 2013 feat. In fact, the Frenchman probably has just one game left to break the record considering he likely will not feature against Talavera.
Of course, if Alonso decides Real Madrid need their leading goalscorer against a team in the third-tier of Spanish football, Mbappé’s chances of making history increase exponentially. He could find the back of the net four times with ease in the Copa del Rey clash alone.
Given his recent fitness concerns, though, the smart decision from both the player and the manager would be to give the former Paris Saint-Germain star a midweek break, leaving him fresh for the team’s clash with Sevilla.
Could Mbappé score four goals against Sevilla? Never say never. After all, he recently did so against Olympiacos in the Champions League. Except the Spanish outfit will not play a similar high line and instead execute a disciplined low block that Los Blancos have struggled breaking down for the last two seasons.
The team will rely on Mbappé to produce an answer against Sevilla come Saturday night at the Bernabéu, and it goes without saying the France captain will likely get on the scoresheet. But four times?
With how static and unimaginative Real Madrid have been in the final third under Alonso, it would take truly a heroic outing to see Mbappé end 2025 with 60 goals. Tying Ronaldo’s record might be the more realistic option, and even that requires a hat trick—and the forward has only scored thrice in two La Liga matches.