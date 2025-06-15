LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Can Bouanga Inspire an Upset?
LAFC were the last team to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, but got one of the hardest opponents of any participating clubs in their opening match, as they prepare to line up against England's Chelsea.
While Denis Bouanga and Igor Jesus led the Black and Gold past Liga MX’s Club América in a one-match play-in to replace the disqualified Club Léon in the tournament, the recent Conference League winners pose a significantly more challenging task.
Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will take on his former side, but will not be the main piece for head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team, with that honor going to Bouanga, who has eight goals and four assists in MLS regular season play at the halfway mark.
Despite the challenge, LAFC have plenty of experience in tournament situations. Last season, they won the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, and previously claimed the 2022 MLS Cup and advanced to the final of the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup, where they lost to the aforementioned Léon.
Pulling off an upset against the fourth-placed team from the most recent Premier League season won’t be easy. However, LAFC will hope they can at least adapt to the new tournament, as look ahead to more even matchups against Brazil’s Flamengo and Tunisia’s E.S. Tunis.
Here’s how Cherundolo could line up his Black and Gold on Monday.
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
GK: Hugo Lloris—The 2018 World Cup winner hinted at retirement after this season, but will be the starter for LAFC against Chelsea.
RB: Ryan Hollingshead—The American fullback has been a critical member of LAFC's backline and has plenty of experience, having made his MLS debut with FC Dallas in 2014.
CB: Eddie Segura—One of the mainstay defenders with LAFC, Segura has played in 129 MLS regular season games and helped LAFC earn their spot in the tournament through the 2023 Champions Cup Final and one-match play-in vs. Club América.
CB: Marlon—The Brazilian defender has played in Spain, Italy, Brazil and the United States, making him uniquely prepared for the variety of playing styles opponents will pose at the Club World Cup.
LB: Sergi Palencia—A former Ligue 1 defender, Palencia has experience going up against Paris Saint-Germain and other world-class opponents.
CM: Mark Delgado—One of the most experienced MLS players, Delgado has played for three LA teams, LAFC, LA Galaxy and Chivas USA, and has over 320 MLS appearances since making his debut in 2012.
CM: Igor Jesus—A lynchpin defensive midfielder, Igor Jesus will have his hands full against Chelsea in his team’s tournament opener.
CM: Timothy Tillman—At 26 years old, Timothy Tillman brings plenty of quality to midfield and has a cap with the USMNT after playing his youth international years with Germany.
RW: Denis Bouanga—The most important player for LAFC, Bouanga has 49 goals and 16 assists through 85 regular season games and scored the goal against Club América to send LAFC to the Club World Cup.
ST: Olivier Giroud—The Frenchman has struggled in MLS since arriving last summer, but could facing one of his former Premier League sides elevate his threat?
LW: Yaw Yeboah—A new addition to LAFC’s side this season, Yeboah was a potent winger for three seasons with a dominant Columbus Crew SC.
