LAFC vs. Flamengo: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
LAFC's Club World Cup campaign comes to an end with a match vs. Flamengo, who will qualify to the knockout rounds as the top team from Group D.
There was plenty of excitement heading into the summer tournament from LAFC fans after their dramatic qualification. But back-to-back defeats without scoring a single goal quickly spoiled the positive momentum and the MLS side are now simply playing for pride.
Flamengo, on the other hand, have been very impressive. A comfortable victory vs. Premier League giants Chelsea last time out put the rest of the Club World Cup on notice. The Brazilians are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak and will be a very dangerous side come the knockout rounds.
The fate of both teams might already be decided, but this is still an intriguing contest that sees two of the best teams from North and South America collide, something you don't get to see often.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to LAFC vs. Flamengo in the Club World Cup.
What time does LAFC vs. Flamengo Kick-Off?
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, June 24 / Wednesday, June 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST
LAFC vs. Flamengo Head-to-Head Record (All Time)
LAFC and Flamengo have never faced each other in any competition.
Current Form (All Competitions)
LAFC
Flamengo
LAFC 0–1 Espérance de Tunis - 6/20/25
Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea - 6/20/25
LAFC 0–2 Chelsea - 6/16/25
Flamengo 2–0 Espérance de Tunis - 6/17/25
LAFC 3–1 Sporting Kansas City - 6/8/25
Flamengo 5–0 Fortaleza - 6/1/25
LAFC 2–1 Club América - 5/31/25
Flamengo 1–0 Deportivo Tachira - 5/29/25
CF Montréal 2–2 LAFC - 5/24/25
Palmeiras 0–2 Flamengo - 5/25/25
How to watch LAFC vs. Flamengo on TV
Country
Channel
United States
DAZN. Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, ViX, tabii
LAFC Team News
Steve Cherundolo's side will want to end their Club World Cup campaign on a high and avoid finishing the group stage without tallying a single point.
For this to happen, the attacking line must find their form. Denis Bouanga has been LAFC's marksman in recent years, but he squandered clear opportunities vs. Chelsea in the opening match of the tournament and followed that up by missing a penalty vs. ES Tunis that could've completely changed his team's fortunes in the competition.
But Bouanga needs help, David Martínez has flashed but is missing a cool head in the final action to take that next step in his game. Leading the line, Olivier Giroud will look to make a difference in what could be a farewell from elite international competitions for the former Arsenal and Chelsea man.
Igor Jesus is always an aereal threat on set-pieces and it must be said that, overall, Cherundolo's defensive line has stood firm for the most part this tournament. It's been LAFC's toothless attack so far that's condemned them to a group stage exit.
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo (4-3-3): Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Delgado; Martínez, Giroud, Bouanga
Flamengo Team News
It's not an exaggeration to say Flamengo has been one of the best teams in the Club World Cup so far.
Former Chelsea player Filipe Luis has transitioned beautifully to his role as manager. Since taking over with Flamengo in October of last year, he's already lifted three trophies for "El Mengão" and his team has lost only four games across all competitions since the start of 2025.
Flamengo have already clinched finishing top of the group, so Luis could opt to rest some of his veteran players, including former Chelsea and Arsenal man Jorginho.
Gérson and Erick Pulgar have been solid this tournament, but having picked up a yellow card, they could be among the players that are rested for the round of 16. Same as striker Gonzalo Plata, who bagged a brace in the victory vs. Chelsea.
Georgian de Arrascaeta will quarterback the attack as Flamengo aims to end the group stage with a perfect record.
Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC
Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1): Rossi; Wesley, Danilo, Pereira, Sandro; Allan, Araújo; Éverton, De Arrascaeta, Araújo; Pedro
LAFC vs. Flamengo Score Prediction
Despite not fielding their strongest XI, Flamengo have proved to have a wealth of alternatives to harm opposing defenses.
LAFC have nothing to lose and will look to attack from the start, wanting to avoid ending their Club World Cup run without scoring a single goal. This will leave them exposed defensively and Flamengo's attacking depth is more than capable of exploiting this.
Bouanga will break out of his slump but the Brazilians should move on to the round of 16 with a perfect record.
Prediction: LAFC 1–2 Flamengo
