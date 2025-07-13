Lamine Yamal Underscores Barcelona Obsession With Birthday Wishlist
Barcelona’s 18-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal once again lasered in on the Champions League when reflecting on his goals for the year ahead.
Despite a sensational individual display across both legs of last season’s semifinal against Inter Milan, Yamal could not lead Barcelona to the competition’s showpiece fixture. The Catalan giants have not lifted European soccer’s most coveted trophy since a side inspired by Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar Jr. defeated Juventus in Berlin a decade ago. Yamal was only seven at the time.
Following the grueling 6–7 aggregate defeat to Inter, Yamal declared: “We won’t stop until we put this club where it belongs—at the top. I will keep my promise and bring it back to Barcelona. We won’t stop until we make it happen.”
To mark his 18th birthday, Barcelona’s perennial record-breaker was quizzed on what he will be wishing for when he blows out the candles of his cake. “At 18, I’m asking for everything I had at 16 or 17, plus the title I’m still missing, and obviously, the World Cup,” he told the club’s official social media channel. “The Champions League, that’s what I’m missing,” Yamal added, for further clarification.
Despite only legally becoming on adult on Sunday, the teen sensation has already amassed an impressive trophy haul. After leading Spain to last year’s European Championship title, Yamal was integral to Barcelona’s domestic treble in 2024–25.
At 18, the winger has already amassed 127 senior appearances. Not only does this comfortably surpass the modest tallies Lionel Messi (nine) and Cristiano Ronaldo (19) were able to boast at the same age, but is also outstrips arguably the game’s greatest ever prodigies; Pelé (who notched up 78 games before turning 18) and Diego Maradona (95).
“My mindset tells me I have to go out and win,” Yamal insisted. “I’m not thinking I’ve got many years left to play. I want to win now, and I’ll give everything to do so.
“To all the culers [fans], we’ll be there, we’ll fight. We will no doubt bring the Champions League back home, and I’m going for the World Cup too.”
Try as he might, even Barcelona’s fleet-footed sensation can’t outrun soccer’s calendar. By the time the 2026 World Cup final rolls around, Yamal will have hit the grand old age of 19.