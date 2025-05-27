Lamine Yamal Inks New Deal With Barcelona After Treble-Winning Season
On the back of winning three trophies this season, Lamine Yamal committed his future to Barcelona by signing a contract extension. His new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2031.
Yamal signed his new deal on Tuesday following contract renewals for Raphinha and manager Hansi Flick. All three played major roles in winning La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey. At just 17-years-old, Yamal has already made 106 appearances for the club. He is the youngest goalscorer in La Liga, Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey history. He's also the youngest player to ever reach 100 appearances for the Catalans.
David Beckham recently was as far to call Yamal the closest thing he's seen to Lionel Messi. Massive praise for the flourishing forward.
Yamal made his Barcelona debut at 15 on Apr. 29, 2023. He's scored 25 goals and registered 34 assists establishing himself not only as a player for the future, but a star in the present as well. Yamal played his part in a historic Barcelona team that eclipsed the 100 goal tally in La Liga this season. This Blaugrana team was the third-best scoring side in the club's history.
He started to earn international praise starring for Spain in their victorious UEFA Euros campaign last year.
Already a Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy winner, Yamal is firmly in the conversation for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Though his teammate Raphinha, Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are among the candidates, Yamal has his argument to win the award. Whether or not he does remains to be seen, but the future is bright for Barcelona's latest superstar.