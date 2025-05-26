Barcelona's 2024–25 La Liga Title: By the Numbers
Barcelona claimed the La Liga title emphatically, doing so when there were still two games to play in the season. The Catalans completed a domestic treble, crowning what was a dream season in Hansi Flick's first term in charge. Simply put, Barcelona have been by far the best team in Spain in 2024–25.
Expectations were pretty low prior to the start of the season. Fast forward nine months and Barcelona have put together arguably the best season the club has produced in the past decade. With 88 points, Barça are back to the summit of Spanish soccer.
Barcelona's front three of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski is the best the club has seen since the Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Luis Suárez era.
Flick incorporated his trademarked high defensive line upon arrival to Barcelona. Although it's led to some scares in the later portion of the season, it's worked out wonderfully overall.
The result is clear for all to see. Barcelona became one of the best teams in Europe, playing an attacking brand reminiscent of the great Barcelona teams of the past. Flick's Barça are an electrifying team that bulldozed the opposition in La Liga, deservedly collecting the club's 28th league title.
After defeating Real Madrid in both the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey finals, clinching La Liga put the finishing touch on Barcelona's first domestic treble. With the championship celebrations still ongoing, here's Barcelona's unforgettable La Liga title-winning season by the numbers.
How Many Goals Did Barcelona Score in La Liga This Season?
Barcelona scored 102 goals in La Liga this season, resulting in a staggering +63 goal difference. No team across Europe's top five leagues have scored more goals than Barça.
Barcelona scored 24 more goals than Real Madrid, the side with the second most goals in La Liga this season. The Catalans scored four or more goals in 12 La Liga games, including both Clásicos vs. Real Madrid.
Flick's Barça are the best scoring side in La Liga of the past eight seasons. They're the first team in Spain's top flight to pass the 100 goal barrier in La Liga since 2016–17, when Real Madrid scored 106 and Barça scored 116 in the final season of the MSN trio.
The 174 goals Barcelona have scored across all competitions this season make this the third best goalscoring side in club history.
Who Scored the Most Goals for Barcelona in La Liga This Season?
Robert Lewandowski's 27 La Liga goals this season are the most of any Barcelona player. The Polish striker finished second in the Pichichi race, only behind Kylian Mbappé's 31 league goals.
Who Has the Most Assists for Barcelona in La Liga This Season?
Lamine Yamal leads all players in La Liga with his 13 assists this season. His winger partner, Raphinha, is second in all of Spain's top flight with 10.
Yamal also finished top of the league with 161 successful dribbles, an incredible feat for the 17-year-old star.
Who Has Played the Most Minutes for Barcelona in La Liga This Season?
Pedri leads all Barcelona players with 2,895 minutes played in the league this season. After injuries hindered the Spain international for most of the past three seasons, he appeared in 37 out of 38 La Liga matches this term and has been a pillar to Barcelona's success.
Yamal is second with 2,864 minutes played and Raphinha completes the podium with 2,845 minutes.
How Many Goals Have Barcelona Conceded This Season?
Barcelona conceded 39 goals in La Liga this season. They finished tied with Getafe for the fourth best defensive record in the league, behind Real Madrid in third, Atlético Madrid in second and Athletic Bilbao in first with 38, 30 and 29 goals conceded respectively.
How Many Clean Sheets Did Barcelona Keep in La Liga This Season?
Between three goalkeepers, Barcelona have kept 13 clean sheets in 36 La Liga games this season.
Marc-André ter Stegen kept one clean sheet, Iñaki Peña had four and, after taking over the staring role when the calendar turned to 2025, Wojciech Szczęsny kept eight clean sheets in 15 La Liga appearances.
The High Line Effect
Barcelona caught their opponents offsides 181 times in La Liga this season, the most of any team across Europe's top five leagues. Osasuna have caught the opposition offsides 103 times, the second best mark in La Liga this season.
Across all competitions, 58 goals scored against Barcelona were disallowed for offsides this term.
The Comeback Kings
Barcelona have come from behind from a losing position to win six La Liga games this season, the most of any team. Flick's side did it three more times in other competitions, including twice in finals vs. Real Madrid.
But Barcelona's resilient nature didn't just manifest itself during games, it also manifested itself in the title race. After losing to Atlético Madrid in the final league game of 2024, Flick's men were as far as eight points back of Real Madrid atop the standings in January. By the time February was over, the Catalans were back as league leaders and were crowned champions with a seven point lead over Los Blancos, a full 15 point swing since the start of the second half of the season.
After Barcelona fell to Villarreal in the second-to-last game of the league campaign, the final standings saw the gap at the top shrink to four points, with the Catalans ending with 88 points to Los Blancos' 84.
Barcelona's Unbeaten Run to Clinch the Title
Barcelona collected 46 of 48 possible points since the start of the second half of the La Liga season. After drawing their first league game of 2025 vs. Getafe, Barça went on to win nine games in a row. After drawing 1–1 to Real Betis on Apr. 5, the Catalans won six on the bounce to clinch the league title.
Overall, Barcelona finished the season with a 28-4-6 record in La Liga this season. In the second half, their record was 16-2-1, with the lone defeat coming when they were already crowned La Liga champions.