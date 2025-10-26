SI

Lamine Yamal Fires Final Taunt at Real Madrid Before El Clasico

Barcelona president Joan Laporta fueled the fire with fresh criticism of Los Blancos.

Tom Gott

Lamine Yamal is the center of controversy.
Lamine Yamal is the center of controversy. / Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal continued to poke fun at Real Madrid with a social media post recalling his side’s 4–0 win over Sunday’s opponents last season.

Yamal, never afraid to taunt Madrid, sparked serious fury in the buildup to Sunday’s Clasico by accusing Los Blancos of “stealing and complaining” in reference to the seemingly never-ending refereeing controversy in Spain’s top flight.

His comments are already thought to have left the Madrid squad seething, but Yamal has not stopped there as he took to social media to preview Sunday’s game.

Next. El Clasico Key Battles Oct. 26. Three Key Battles That Could Decide El Clásico. dark

First came a typical hype package for the fixture, played with the backing of a generic inspirational message. The video ended with a direct quote from Yamal, stating: “I left my fear behind in Mataró Parc a long time ago.”

Next, however, came the real taunt. Yamal posted a photo of himself from last season’s 4–0 victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the Santiago Bernabéu, focused on the angry Madrid fans in the background of his celebrations.

Lamine Yamal
Yamal has had no issues taunting Madrid fans. / Instagram/lamineyamal

Barcelona President Lashes Out at Real Madrid TV

Both Barcelona and Madrid have rarely shied away from claiming preferential treatment is being shown to the other by referees. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta was the latest to do so, claiming there was a “white hand” involved in officiating after manager Hansi Flick was sent off last time out.

Not content with those comments, Laporta reignited his feud with Madrid’s in-house network, Real Madrid TV, as he accused Los Blancos of putting pressure on referees.

“It’s not the right way to proceed,” he said. “With what their television network is doing, they’re influencing the referees; it’s a strategy for winning that shouldn’t exist.

“They can’t say the referees are hurting them or favoring Barça. We’re not playing the victim; we’ll try to win at the Bernabéu once again.

“Let’s prepare for a great match where we’re all convinced our team will give us great joy. Our opponent has created an atmosphere around the refereeing team that is out of place.”

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer