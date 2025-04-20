Leicester City 0–1 Liverpool: Player Ratings As Trent Alexander-Arnold Returns in Style
Liverpool took home all three points against Leicester City thanks to a late winner from Trent-Alexander Arnold.
Although Arsenal's victory over Ipswich Town spoiled any hopes Liverpool had of lifting the Premier League title this weekend, the Reds still came into their match against the Foxes eager to secure three points. Mohamed Salah was denied by the woodwork just three minutes into the match, but otherwise, Liverpool could not find the quality needed in the final third to truly test Leicester City in the opening 45 minutes at King Power Stadium.
Frustrations mounted for the visitors as the game progressed. Despite controlling the game, the Reds struggled to find a breakthrough against Ruud van Nistelrooy's men. In fact, it was Leicester that momentarily scored the first goal of the match in the 67th minute, but Conor Coady's effort was ruled out for a foul on Alisson in the build-up.
Everything changed when Arne Slot brought on Trent Alexander-Arnold on in the 71st minute. Fully recovered from an ankle injury, the defender made his first appearance in over a month and got on the scoresheet just five minutes later. Leicester failed to clear a Liverpool corner and the ball fell to the feet of Alexander-Arnold, who fired a powerful strike from the left side of the box and into the back of the net.
The Reds closed out their 1–0 victory to go 13 points clear of Arsenal atop the table. The winner from Alexander-Arnold, along with Liverpool's future Premier League title, might just be the perfect send off for the defender who is primed for a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Leicester, meanwhile, joined Southampton as the two sides officially relegated from the Premier League.
Check out the player ratings from Liverpool's victory below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
7.1/10
RB: Conor Bradley
7.1/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
8/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.6/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
7.7/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.710
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.9/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
8/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.6/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
7/10
ST: Luis Díaz
8/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (60' for Gakpo)
6.8/10
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (71' for Bradley)
7.6/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (71' for Szoboszlai)
6.110
SUB: Curtis Jones (94' for Díaz)
N/A