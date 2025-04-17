How Liverpool Can Win the Premier League Title This Weekend
If two results go their way, Liverpool could be confirmed as the 2024–25 Premier League champions this weekend at King Power Stadium.
Liverpool are within striking distance of lifting their second Premier League title in history. The Reds put together a near-flawless start to their debut campaign under Arne Slot, finishing 2024 with just one defeat and three draws in 18 Premier League matches.
Although their form took a dip in the new year, Liverpool still remained the best team in the Premier League by a large margin. In fact, the Reds sit 13 points clear of Arsenal atop the table with only six matches left to play.
For the first time since 2020, Liverpool are set to bring home the most coveted trophy in English soccer, and they can do so ahead of schedule thanks to the Gunners' back-to-back draws against Everton and Brentford.
Liverpool Standings: Premier League Table After 32 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Liverpool
76
32
2
Arsenal
63
32
3
Newcastle United
59
32
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How Liverpool Can Win the Premier League Title This Weekend
Liverpool can win the Premier League title as early as Sunday, Apr. 20. The Reds need to defeat Leicester City and for Arsenal to lose to Ipswich Town to officially be crowned Premier League champions.
If Liverpool collect three points against Leicester, they will have 79 points with five games left in the season. If Arsenal collect zero points against Ipswich, they will be stuck at 63 points. Even if the Gunners win their remaining five matches, they will only reach 78 points. Therefore, Liverpool can guarantee the Premier League title this weekend.
By the time Slot's men clash with Leicester, they will already know if confirming the title at King Power Stadium is still an option. Check out Sunday's match schedule:
- Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
- Leicester City vs. Liverpool: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Arsenal will finish their match with Ipswich on Sunday before Liverpool and Leicester kick off. If Mikel Arteta's side walk away with at least a draw, then Liverpool will know beforehand that they must wait another week to lift the Premier League title.
Arsenal are the favorites against an Ipswich side bound for relegation, but the Tractor Boys are coming off a 2–2 draw with Chelsea. Liverpool fans will be cheering for Ipswich to pull off an upset so the Reds have a chance of winning the Premier League this weekend.