Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Going to Real Madrid? Latest News, Updates, Timeline
As the 2024–25 season winds down, all eyes are on Trent Alexander-Arnold's next move.
Over the last few months, Liverpool have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Not only did the Reds' dreams of lifting multiple trophies in Arne Slot's debut season crumble, but they also have failed to renew the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The latter has made the most waves recently as the 26-year-old right back continues to be linked with the reigning Spanish and European champions, Real Madrid. After over 350 caps for Liverpool, it is becoming more and more likely that Alexander-Arnold's time in a red shirt could come to an end in just two months.
Here's the latest transfer news on Alexander-Arnold as the England international's future hangs in the balance.
A Timeline of Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Contract Saga
Take a look at the turn of events that led to Alexander-Arnold's precarious contract situation at Liverpool:
- July 2021: Alexander-Arnold signs a new four-year deal with Liverpool
- Feb. 2022: Liverpool win the Carabao Cup.
- May 2022: Liverpool win the FA Cup.
- Feb. 2024: Liverpool win the Carabao Cup.
- May 2024: Jürgen Klopp departs Liverpool after nine years at the helm.
- June 2024: Arne Slot becomes Liverpool's new head coach.
- Aug. 2024: Liverpool fail to renew Alexander-Arnold, Salah or Van Dijk before the season begins.
- Oct. 2024: Real Madrid reportedly make Alexander-Arnold a priority target.
- Jan. 2025: Liverpool reject Real Madrid's bid for Alexander-Arnold during the winter transfer window.
- Feb 2025: Liverpool get knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle.
- Mar. 2025: Liverpool get knocked out of the Champions League by PSG.
- Mar. 2025: Liverpool lose the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United.
- Mar. 2025: Reports emerge that Alexander-Arnold is close to signing with Real Madrid.
- June 2025: Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool contract expires.
Once the England international's Liverpool contract expires on June 30, he is officially a free agent and can join Real Madrid (or any other club) on a free transfer. The Reds would receive nothing in return for the right back.
Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Going to Real Madrid?
All signs are pointing toward Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid ahead of the 2025–26 season. Although neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid have confirmed the move, several reports recently emerged that deem the transfer an all but sure bet.
On Mar. 25, The Athletic reported Real Madrid are "working to close a deal" to sign Alexander-Arnold. The report, combined with Liverpool's failure to resign their vice-captain, make Alexander-Arnold's future look like one in white. The defender would give Real Madrid some much-needed defensive depth and would reunite Alexander-Arnold with his good friend and England teammate, Jude Bellingham.
The news does not come as a surprise, especially with how vocal Real Madrid have been about wanting to sign the right back. The Spanish giants even tried to sign Alexander-Arnold in January amid their significant injury woes.
The Reds rejected the deal, keeping Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool to finish out what will likely be a Premier League-winning campaign. As of now, even the silverware will not be enough to make Alexander-Arnold stay at his boyhood club. Not when Real Madrid are knocking at his door.
Until a deal is signed, though, Alexander-Arnold's future remains up in the air.