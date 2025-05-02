Leicester vs. Southampton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Premier League's two worst-performing teams meet at King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Leicester City taking on Southampton.
There's no sugar coating what's been a pair of abysmal seasons for these two promoted teams. They've combined for just six league wins (one in 2025), 29 points, and the concession of 156 goals.
Southampton have been locked to the foot of the table for the duration of the 2024-25 season, and are currently level with Derby County's all-time low points tally (11). They've gone through a couple of managers and are now led by interim Simon Rusk.
It's not been all that much better for Leicester, whose fate was sealed a couple of weeks ago when they were beaten 1-0 at home by the champions Liverpool. Jamie Vardy confirmed he was leaving the club in the aftermath, and the striker then missed a penalty in the Foxes 3-0 defeat at Wolves last time out.
One of their rare bright moments this season arrived in the reverse fixture, when Jordan Ayew struck a 98th minute winner at St. Mary's to secure a 3-2 victory for what was then Steve Cooper's side.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Saturday's Premier League clash.
What Time Does Leicester vs. Southampton Kick-Off?
- Location: Leicester, England
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Date: Saturday, 3 May
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: David Webb
- VAR: Michael Oliver
Leicester vs. Southampton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Leicester: 3 wins
- Southampton: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Southampton 2-3 Leicester (October 19, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Leicester
Southampton
Wolves 3-0 Leicester - 26/04/25
Southampton 1-2 Fulham - 26/04/25
Leicester 0-1 Liverpool - 20/04/25
West Ham 1-1 Southampton - 19/04/25
Brighton 2-2 Leicester - 12/04/24
Southampton 0-3 Aston Villa - 12/04/25
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - 07/04/25
Tottenham 3-1 Southampton - 06/04/25
Man City 2-0 Leicester - 02/04/25
Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace - 02/04/25
How to Watch Leicester vs. Southampton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available on talkSPORT 2, BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Radio Solent
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Leicester Team News
Facundo Buonanotte is set to miss out this week due to a concussion, while Bobby De Cordova Reid and Ricardo Pereira suffered injury setbacks at Molineux last week which should sideline them for this fixture.
Abdul Fatawu has been out for much of the season with a torn ACL, but his recovery has so far been seamless and the winger could play a part before the campaign draws to a close. For now, though, he remains absent.
Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has undergone groin surgery, while Stephy Mavididi is dealing with a muscle issue.
Leicester Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton
Leicester predicted lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1): Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; McAteer, El Khannouss, Ayew; Vardy.
Southampton Team News
Albert Gronbaek has barely featured for the Saints since joining the club in January, and the Rennes loanee remains out of action due to an Achilles injury.
Charlie Taylor is also absent due to a hip issue, but Rusk will have striker Paul Onuachu available after he recovered from an ankle injury in the week.
Flynn Downes and Lesley Ugochukwu have performed well together in midfield as of late, while Mateus Fernandes and Kamaldeen Sulemana will operate as the visitors' primary playmakers in attack. Onuachu supplies an alternative threat off the bench, with Ross Stewart potentially preferred to start.
Southampton Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester
Southampton predicted lineup vs. Leicester (3-4-2-1): Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Manning; Fernandes, Sulemana; Stewart.
Leicester vs. Southampton Score Prediction
It was an entertaining affair when these two faced off in the autumn, and we could be in for more chaos this weekend.
While Leicester are seven points better off, Southampton have performed better than the Foxes in recent weeks. The hosts have been nothing short of dire as of late, and while the Saints have continued to struggle for results, they're at least offering competence.
Who knows what's going to unfold at King Power, but the visitors are well-placed to earn the result which will steer them clear of Derby's unwanted record.