Levante vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid’s next test in La Liga brings them face to face with Levante for the first time in three years.
Los Blancos might be counting down the days to the first Madrid derby of the season, but they first must handle business in Valencia. Levante are the latest opponent Real Madrid will hope to collect three points against to maintain their perfect start in 2025–26.
Levante, meanwhile, are still finding their footing in their first La Liga campaign since 2021–22. Julián Calero’s squad opened up the season with three defeats and one draw before they finally secured their first victory against an undermanned Girona side.
Levante will hope to draw on their past successes against Real Madrid, as well as their home crowd, come Tuesday evening. Still, Xabi Alonso’s men are the heavy favorites against the newly promoted side, especially with the current form of Kylian Mbappé.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Levante vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Valencia, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Ciutat de València
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
- Referee: Isidro Díaz de Mera
Levante vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Levante: 2 wins
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 6–0 Levante (May 12, 2022) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Levante
Real Madrid
Girona 0–4 Levante - 20/9/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol - 20/9/25
Levante 2–2 Real Betis - 14/9/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Marseille - 16/9/25
Elche 2–0 Levante - 29/8/25
Real Sociedad 2–1 Real Madrid - 13/9/25
Levante 2–3 Barcelona - 23/8/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 30/8/25
Alavés 2–1 Levante - 16/8/25
Real Oviedo 0–3 Real Madrid - 24/8/25
How to Watch Levante vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
Levante Team News
Levante have managed to avoid any injury or suspension concerns ahead of Real Madrid’s arrival, leaving Calero free to deploy his strongest XI on Tuesday evening.
Jon Ander Olasagasti is expected to reclaim his place in the midfield while Roger Brugué retreats to the bench. The former will look to impress against the league-leaders to prove his worth to his new manager.
Otherwise, the pressure will be on new signing Karl Etta Eyong to lead Levante’s line. The striker already has three goals and three assists to his name in La Liga this season.
Levante Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Levante predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Ryan; Toljan, Elgezabal, Moreno, Sánchez; Vencedor, Olasagasti, Rey; Álvarez, Romero, Etta Eyong
Real Madrid Team News
Alonso is still without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger for Real Madrid’s clash with Levante. The injured trio of defensemen are the only players that did not make the trip to Valencia.
Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga made their long-awaited returns at the weekend and are once again available for selection on Tuesday. Endrick is also back with the team, though the Brazilian now has to compete with Gonzalo García for minutes off the bench.
Expect Dean Huijsen to return to Los Blancos’ XI after his suspension, as well as Arda Güler, who only featured for 29 minutes against Espanyol.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Levante
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Levante (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Díaz, Güler, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé
Levante vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Levante, a team whose only win this season came against nine men, simply do not have enough quality to secure a positive result against Real Madrid. Even with the crowd in their favor, Calero’s men are not expected to be the first team to disrupt Los Blancos’ winning streak.
Expect Real Madrid to find plenty of success against a Levante backline that has conceded nine goals through five matches. Plus, Alonso’s defense will like their chances of a clean sheet with Huijsen back available.