The Road to 50: Kylian Mbappe’s Best Goals for Real Madrid So Far
Kylian Mbappé is already halfway to the century mark at Real Madrid, blazing a goalscoring trail that is setting club, La Liga and Champions League records.
Despite getting off to a slow start, Mbappé has long since settled in at Real Madrid. The Frenchman put together the best debut campaign in club history, bagging 44 goals across all competitions.
Even with a new manager, new teammates and virtually no preseason, Mbappé carried over his prolific production into the 2025–26 season. The 25-year-old already has found the back of the net six times in five appearances, bringing his overall tally to 50 goals in a white shirt.
Since his move to the Spanish capital, Mbappé has scored against 25 opponents across seven different competitions, delivering a plethora of must-see moments in his first 64 appearances for Los Blancos.
Here’s the best goals of Mbappé’s early tenure with the Spanish giants.
Kylian Mbappe’s Top 10 Goals for Real Madrid So Far
10. A Goal Mbappé Start and Finishes
So many of Mbappé’s highlight-moments in a white shirt are created by his supporting cast, but the striker kickstarted his own bit of magic against Alavés.
Mbappé played a cheeky one-two with Jude Bellingham to completely dismantle the low block of Luis García’s squad. Once the France international received the ball back from Real Madrid’s No. 10, he only needed two settling touches to get around his defender before slotting his finish home.
The goal, which unfolded last September, was the first hint of a budding chemistry between Bellingham and Mbappé, one that would eventually become the heartbeat of Los Blancos’ attack.
9. A Spectacular First Clásico Goal
After missing the first El Clásico of his debut campaign due to injury, Mbappé came out in the Spanish Super Cup final with a point to prove. The forward opened the scoring inside of five minutes against Barcelona.
Vinícius Júnior won the ball from Marc Casadó in his own half and began a deadly counter attack for Real Madrid. The Brazilian quickly found a streaking Mbappé, who ended his run with a classy stepover to beat Alejandro Balde and poke home a right-footed finish.
The sensational opener was just about the only bright spot for Los Blancos, though, in what wound up being a lopsided Barcelona victory.
8. A History-Making Champions League Moment
Although both Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior bagged braces in Real Madrid’s 5–1 rout over Salzburg back in January, Mbappé delivered arguably the most memorable goal of the night.
The France international silenced those who criticized his work-rate with an aggressive press, forcing a nervous, poor touch from Janis Blaswich. Mbappé nicked the ball from the goalkeeper amid a dazzling turn, leaving himself with an open net he calmly took advantage of.
The goal put Mbappé above Thierry Henry in the Champions League history books.
7. An Inch-Perfect Curling Effort
There’s a trend with Mbappé’s top goals as our list progresses. The prolific goalscorer is seemingly always just a second away from producing an unstoppable effort from distance.
On the brink of halftime against Getafe, Mbappé left yet another goalkeeper absolutely helpless with one strike of his right foot. The Frenchman met a well-timed through ball from Bellingham, bypassed his defender with a clever touch and then curled a low strike off the far post and into the back of the net.
The moment was a metaphorical sigh of relief for both the Santiago Bernabéu and Mbappé himself after a poor performance at Anfield three days prior.
6. A Mistake Turns Into a Deadly Opportunity
Mbappé kicked off his 2025–26 season right where he left off his previous campaign: scoring absolute bangers, just now with the number 10 on his back.
Real Sociedad were the latest victims of the World Cup winner’s lethal speed. Mbappé pounced on a wayward pass and was off to the races, blowing by a backpedaling defense with his sights set firmly on goal.
The run was only ever going to end with the ball finding the back of the net to give Real Madrid the early lead at Reale Arena.
5. Mbappé Embarrasses Man City
Mbappé bagged a hat trick to eliminate Manchester City in last season’s Champions League, but his second goal of the night stole the show. A great team move ended with Rodrygo finding the France captain, who then cut inside with a silky move to send Joško Gvardiol to ground.
With the defender out of the way, Mbappé fired home a cool finish. As the Real Madrid star ran to celebrate, he motioned back to Gvardiol and seemingly laughed at the Man City player’s efforts in defense.
Mbappé’s brilliant performance also made Champions League history. The forward became the first player to ever score a hat trick at the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou.
4. A Rocket to Close Out the Year
In Real Madrid’s final La Liga match of 2024, Mbappé added another goal from distance to his illustrious résumé.
Rodrygo found the striker in acres of space at the top of the box, seemingly waiting to claim his moment against a Sevilla side that made no effort to close him down. Mbappé had time to control the ball with ease, get his head up and pick out his spot before rifling a rocket into the top-left corner of the net.
The spectacular goal was his 10th in La Liga. Mbappé would go on to score 21 more in the second half of the 2024–25 season, earning himself the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot.
3. Mbappé’s First-Ever Direct Free Kick Goal
Mbappé went his entire career without ever scoring a direct free-kick until he made the move to the Spanish capital. When Real Madrid needed a goal to get back into the Copa del Rey final, the France international stepped up in a major way.
With a powerful, yet precise right-footed strike, Mbappé avoided Barcelona’s wall to rifle the ball off Wojciech Szczęsny’s near post and into the back of the net.
The goal was not enough to get past Barcelona in the end, but it still was a highlight moment from Mbappé’s debut campaign.
2. An Outrageous Strike From Distance
After an underwhelming start in a white shirt, Mbappé truly announced himself at Real Madrid in the club’s 2–1 victory over Celta Vigo last October.
A lucky interception from Eduardo Camavinga sent the ball right to his fellow Frenchman, who had enough time and space to fire a stunning right-footed missile from 25 yards out. Celta Vigo’s Vicente Guaita had no chance of stopping the sensational effort.
The goal was the first real moment of wonder produced by Mbappé, a promise of sorts for what was to come.
1. An Eye-Catching Overhead Kick
In just his second appearance at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, Mbappé produced the best goal of his Real Madrid career so far. In a matter of a couple weeks, the Frenchman went from being hospitalized with gastroenteritis to scoring an audacious bicycle kick.
Mbappé called for the ball in the dying moments of Los Blancos’ bout with Dortmund and Arda Güler responded with a lofty cross from the right flank, forcing the ex-PSG star to adjust his position. With his back to the net and his body in the air, Mbappé met the ball with his left foot to bury an overhead kick that went on to be the match-winner.
Given the circumstances and the end result, the acrobatic effort earns the top spot among the superstar’s first 50 goals with Los Blancos.