Liam Delap’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Chelsea
Liam Delap had his choice of clubs off the back of an impressive debut season in the Premier League, with a host of top-flight outfits keen on acquiring the forward this summer.
Manchester United were there, while Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest supposedly flirted with the idea. In the end, Delap opted for Chelsea.
With Nicolas Jackson failing to build in year two and Christopher Nkunku never likely to prosper as Enzo Maresca’s number nine, the Blues required an alternative option. They hope Delap, who scored 12 Premier Legaue goals for the relegated Ipswich Town, will blossom into something special for the long haul.
Chelsea have a rich history with strikers in modern times, and some supporters are keen for Delap to don the number of one of their star foreign exports who superbly led the line in west London.
Here are the striker’s choice of shirt numbers at Stamford Bridge.
Liam Delap Shirt Number History
Delap hasn’t got all that much experience of senior football, with the bulk of his brief career thus far spent in the Championship.
The striker enjoyed loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City before joining Ipswich permanently last summer. Delap wore 17 at Stoke, 7 with Preston and 20 at Hull. There’s been plenty of variety on the shirt number front. His academy number at Manchester City was 48.
Delap then donned 19 with the Tractor Boys in the top flight.
For England’s youth teams, including the U16s, U18s, U20s and U21s, Delap has worn 9, 16 and 19.
Chelsea Available Shirt Numbers
Chelsea’s squad is mammoth, but Delap’s set to have two of his preferred numbers available. The Blues currently don’t have a number 9, while the 19 is currently worn by Jadon Sancho, who was assigned the shirt at random after joining on loan last summer.
Chelsea are in talks over turning his stay into a permanent move, which is far from guaranteed at this point, but Sancho would likely have no issues abandoning the number if he does remain at Stamford Bridge.
Diego Costa famously donned the shirt for a few tumultuous years. The Spaniard’s goals and nasty physical presence catapulted Chelsea to two Premier League titles. Supporters will hope the rugged Delap can offer something similar up top in west London.
Other potential shirt number options for the young forward are 16, 23, 26, 28 and 30.