Liam Rosenior Lashes Out at ‘Disrespectful’ Arsenal Over X-Rated Outburst

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has accused Arsenal’s coaching staff of disrespecting his players during their preparations for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Before the 1–0 defeat, cameras captured Rosenior shouting at one Arsenal coach, “stay in your f------ half, f------ stay there,” after their passing drill saw him enter the Chelsea half to collect the ball.

“When you warm up, you have your half, the other team have their half,” Rosenior said. “I’ve never asked my team or my coaches to encroach on the opposition’s territory.

“In that moment, I didn’t think it was right where they were operating. They were affecting my lads’ warm-up and my staff’s warm-up. So, I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half.

“I’m not here to have mind games. It’s just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too.”

Dark Art Accusations Continue to Follow Arsenal

Arsenal are no strangers to accusations of gamesmanship. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

While Rosenior was quick to confirm his criticism was not directed at the Arsenal players, this is far from the first time somebody involved with the Gunners has faced accusations of crossing a line—literal or metaphorical.

Concerns over excessive physicality have been most common this season as Arsenal have made a habit out of crowding around opposition goalkeepers to help score from corners, while even manager Mikel Arteta has faced criticism for leaving his technical area and approaching the touchline when the ball comes near.

“There are certain etiquettes in football,” Rosenior continued. “I always try and be as respectful as possible.

“I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. A fantastic manager, Mikel Arteta, I’ve got so much respect for. It was just in that moment, I didn’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

Rosenior Keeps Focus on Chelsea Despite Outside Noise

Rosenior is not interested in outside noise. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rosenior’s approach to the Arsenal game generated plenty of controversy, with some accusing the new Chelsea boss of playing too negative in an attempt to overturn a 3–2 defeat from the first leg of the tie.

He has subsequently fired back at those accusations, with his cautious stance perhaps justified by Newcastle United’s early stumble against Manchester City in the other semi-final 24 hours later.

“The noise doesn’t surprise me at all,” Rosenior reflected. “That comes with the territory of being the head coach and manager of Chelsea Football Club. If I was surprised by that, then I wouldn’t have been prepared for this role.

“What other teams do, the way other teams play, has got nothing to do with me. What people say outside of the club, what they think about the way my teams play, makes no difference to my decision-making or what I think is the right thing for the team.

“In hindsight, we didn’t go through. You can always change and improve certain things that you do. But what I do feel at the same time, that was a very, very solid performance against a team who are very, very good at home. We turned the tide in the second half and the game could have easily gone our way. Disappointed not to go through, but now we’ll move on and focus on Wolves.”

