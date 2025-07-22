Liga MX Side Acquire Former Real Madrid Champions League-Winning Goalkeeper
Following weeks of negotiations filled with ups and downs, Liga MX side Pumas have finally secured the transfer of legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Pumas have been linked with Navas since the start of the summer, but Newell’s Old Boys demanded a hefty price tag from the Mexico City-based team that nearly saw the transfer completely collapse.
However, the 38-year-old goalkeeper made his wishes to join Liga MX to be closer to his family abundantly clear, forcing Newell’s to oblige to his request and accept a $2 million fee from Pumas to finalize the transfer.
“Keylor Navas is no longer part of the professional soccer squad and will continue his career with Pumas of Mexico,” Newell’s said in a statement. “This decision has been made based on the conviction to uphold a collective project where commitment, professionalism and respect for the club’s values are non-negotiable pillars.
“We firmly believe that to reach our sporting and human objectives, it's indispensable that every member walks in the same direction, always prioritizing the group over the individual.”
The strong worded statement comes a day after Navas refused to play for Newell’s against Banfield. Navas reportedly requested manager Cristian Fabbiani not play him in the match after taking part in pre-game warm-up. That situation was seen as the final straw and Navas is now on his way to Mexico.
Pumas have been working on signing the former Real Madrid goalkeeper since early June. The club thought the transfer was a matter of time, but after negotiations stalled, they were forced to start the Liga MX Apertura 2025 season with 17-year-old rookie Rodrigo Parra between the sticks.
The contingency plan backfired immediately as costly mistakes from Parra in the opening two games have resulted in Pumas starting the season conceding six total goals in back-to-back defeats.
Navas arrives to complete a very intriguing summer market for Pumas. The three-time Champions League winner joins former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in Pumas as two of the biggest signings of the summer in Liga MX. Efraín Juárez’s side also completed the transfer of Ecuador international Pedro Vite last week.
Pumas will look to bounce back after a poor start to the season, but signing the greatest goalkeeper ever to come out of Concacaf is great news, not only for Pumas, but for Liga MX in general.