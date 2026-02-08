Lionel Messi Extends 21-Year Streak in Inter Miami Win Over Barcelona SC

Lionel Messi has now scored against Barcelona. Not his former La Liga club, the 38-year-old Argentine netted in Inter Miami’s 2–2 friendly draw against Ecuador’s Barcelona SC on Saturday night, hitting the back of the net for the first time in 2026.

While the goal was unofficial, given the match’s preseason status, it showed every bit of skill the veteran and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner still has. In the 31st minute, he dribbled through midfield before beating two defenders and slicing a finish past the goalkeeper and into the net, showcasing dribbling skills that don’t appear to have lost any sharpness.

With the goal, he has now scored for a professional team in every year since 2005 and is off the mark offensively after leading the Herons to the 2025 MLS Cup, while winning his second-straight MLS MVP Award.

Golazo de Leo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8p8wbvNCXc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 8, 2026

As for Barcelona SC of Guayaquil, Ecuador, they were given the name by their founder, Don Eutimio Pérez Arumi, who took inspiration from his home in the Spanish city, where Messi built much of his legend.

Messi also added an assist in the match, setting up the freshly recruited Designated Player, Germán Berterame, with a cross from midfield. The Mexico international smashed a finish to regain the lead in the third minute of stoppage time, after Barcelona’s Joāo Rojas had tied the match in the 41st minute.

Messi and Germán Berterame's first link-up as @InterMiamiCF teammates. 🤝pic.twitter.com/rF2iLH8J03 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 8, 2026

As much as Miami thrived through the match, they couldn’t hold on for the win. After another offseason signing, David Ayala, picked up a red card in the 87th minute, allowing Barcelona’s Tomás Martínez to take advantage just moments later.

The draw sees Miami end their three-match tour of South America with a record of 1-1-1, following a 3–0 loss to Peruvian side Alianza Lima and a 2–1 win over Colombian giants Atlético Nacional.

“In general, I leave the game satisfied,” Miami manager Javier Mascherano said. “Sometimes the score overshadows the performance. Those of us who analyze the game, not just the result, see the improvement from the last game. There is a bit of a bitter feeling because they tied the game late, but overall, we are seeing what we want to see.”

Messi’s Improvement and Chemistry

Lionel Messi formed a quick partnership with Gérman Berterame | Marcos PIN/AFP/Getty Images

While Miami hasn’t faced the pressures of a competitive match yet in 2026, Messi’s performances have improved with each preseason game, setting him up for a strong start in his third whole MLS campaign.

Outside of his goal and assist, he was all over the pitch linking attacking approaches together throughout his 58 minutes. He finished with two successful dribbles, while creating three chances and completing each of his attempted crosses and long balls.

At the same time, he’s showing up on the scoresheet more each game, after failing to score in the opener, finding an assist in the second match, before elevating his performance with a goal and assist in the South American finale.

Saturday’s win also saw Messi work well in a strong Miami lineup that could be an option for the MLS season opener, featuring new signings including 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, as well as center back Micael and Berterame up top.

Now, the Herons will look ahead to one final preseason fixture against the defending Ecuadorian Serie A champions, Independiente de Valle, on Feb. 13, with that match taking place in Puerto Rico to round out preparations for the MLS regular season opener against Son Heung-min’s LAFC on Feb. 21.

