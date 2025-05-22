Lionel Messi Picks Favorite Goal of his Career
Lionel Messi, has picked the header he scored against Manchester United in the 2008–09 Champions league final that started Barcelona’s golden era as the favorite goal of his career.
From Diego Maradona-esque goals, FIFA World Cup final goals, beautiful free kicks and many other iconic scores, the greatest soccer player of all time has over 800 in his career catalogue to chose from.
However, for him, the iconic header that sealed Barcelona’s 2–0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League final in Rome that completed the first treble in club history in one of the greatest seasons the sport has ever seen, stands above the rest.
“Because of the moment when it happened, because of what it meant, because it ended up crowning an unforgettable year, for me it’s the most meaningful goal of of them all and it’s the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United,” Messi said in a video announcement.
“I’ve scored many goals that might have been even more beautiful and valuable,” Messi said. “But the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favorite.”
Inter Miami announced last week that Messi would be picking his favorite goal as part of an initiative led by the club’s foundation called A Goal in Life. The charity campaign will see contemporary artist Refik Anadol turn Messi’s selected goal into a work of art that will be unveiled on June 11, 2025.
The artwork will be presented at the world-leading auction house Christie’s in New York and the public will have access to view the art-piece on June 15, the same day the international online auction period begins for those interested in owning the one-of-a-kind work.
Miami expects the unprecedented work of art to generate a record-breaking sale. All the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charitable projects.
There’s no denying that Messi soaring in the air to head the ball past Edwin van der Sar is one of the most iconic goals in Champions League history. Over a decade and a half later, Messi’s masterpiece at the Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will come to life as a true work of art.