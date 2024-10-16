Lionel Messi's Top 20 Matches Ever
It's been 20 years since Lionel Messi made his professional debut for Barcelona. On that day, his storied career began that would end up with a record number of Ballon d'Ors, countless trophies, memorable moments and goals.
The boy from Rosario, Argentina broke into the spotlight with Barcelona in a game against RCD Espanyol two decades ago. It was the first of over a thousand games he'd go on to play, along with the even larger number of magical moments and memories he's created since.
Messi has over 40 official titles and more than 800 goals in his professional career. He's the most decorated player of all time and even on the back half of his career he continues to put in incredible performances.
Argentina, Barcelona, Paris and Miami, that's the journey Messi's taken to create a career that's in the conversation for the greatest in sports history.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Messi's professional debut, here are the top 20 matches of his career.
20. Barcelona 1–0 Espanyol: Messi's Professional Debut (Oct. 16, 2004)
Lionel Messi made his official debut for Barcelona in La Liga two decades ago in a Catalan derby against Espanyol. He came on 82 minutes into the match and although he didn't impact the game, it was the arrival at the professional stage for a player that would alter the history of the sport.
19. Argentina 1–0 Brazil - 2021 Copa América Final (July 10, 2024)
Far from Messi's best ever performance, but the one that ended his trophy drought with the senior Argentina national team. Having lost four finals in his career with La Albiceleste, this was the day Messi put an end to all the critics that said he couldn't win anything with Argentina. Messi was the joint top goalscorer of the tournament with four and topped the assists chart with five.
18. Barcelona 5–2 Getafe: "Encara Messi" (April 18, 2007)
At only 19-years-old, Messi scored one of the greatest and most well-known goals in soccer history. It was described by fans and pundits as a replica of Diego Maradona's "Goal of the Century." In a team filled with stars like Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o and Deco, it was Messi who took the headlines scoring a brace.
17. Barcelona 4–2 Tottenham (Oct. 3, 2018)
Scored a brace, hockey assisted the first goal and hit the post twice. It was a vintage Messi performance at Wembley Stadium against the eventual UEFA Champions League finalist Tottenham Hotspur.
16. Barcelona 4–1 Real Betis (Mar. 17, 2019)
Messi conquered the Estadio Benito Villamarín with a glorious hat-trick. After a majestic free kick, he scored his brace in the first half. Then, he scored a beautiful chip from just inside the box to complete his hat-trick. The Betis fans in attendance gave him a standing ovation for his performance.
Check out the highlights from the match here.
15: Barcelona 4–2 Sevilla (Feb. 23, 2019)
Less than a month before the game against Betis, Messi scored a hat-trick against Sevilla – the other team in that Spanish city. A spectacular volley, a weak-foot rocket and an elegant chip. Messi tied a bow on his great performance assisting Barça's fourth goal of the match.
Watch the game highlights here.
14. Argentina 2–2 Netherlands (4–3 on Penalties): 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal (Dec. 12, 2022)
Messi's 2022 World Cup run will be remembered forever. He scored a penalty and delivered one of the best assists of his career to set up Nahuel Molina's goal. In one of the most tense, hard fought matches of the World Cup, Argentina advanced on penalties. Messi's comments towards manager Louis van Gaal post-match showed how tense this game was.
Watch the match highlights here.
13. Barcelona 5–0 Real Madrid (Nov. 29, 2010)
One of the greatest team performances of all time. Pep Guardiola's Barcelona destroyed Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid in the Portuguese manager's first El Clásico. Messi didn't score but ended up with two assists and was running the show in one of the most glorious nights in the Camp Nou for the Barça faithful.
12. Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid: Messi Scores a Hat-Trick at the Bernabéu (Mar. 23, 2014)
Messi scored three of his 15 goals at the Santiago Bernabéu in this game. He also became El Clásico's all-time top goalscorer. Twice he got Barcelona level and he finished his hat-trick with the game-winning goal. Two penalties in the second half were enough for Barcelona to walk away with the three points in La Liga.
11. Argentina 3–1 Ecuador: Messi's Hat-Trick Sends Argentina to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Oct. 10, 2017)
Argentina needed to win in the last matchday of the CONMEBOL 2018 World Cup Qualifiers against Ecuador to secure a World Cup place. La Albiceleste went down early but Messi responded with a hat-trick to punch Argentina's ticket to the World Cup.
10. Barcelona 2–0 Manchester United: 2009 UEFA Champions League Final (May 27, 2009)
Barcelona completed the treble in the 2008/09 season with a scintillating performance against Manchester United in the Champions League final. Messi scored a header to secure the victory for Barça en route to his first Ballon d'Or trophy at season's end.
9. Barcelona 6–2 Real Madrid: The False Nine Game (May 2, 2009)
Pep Guardiola's first visit to the Santiago Bernabéu as a Barcelona manager was splendid. Messi thrived in the false nine role, he scored a brace and added an assist in the victory that essentially secured La Liga for the Catalan side that season.
8. Barcelona 4–1 Arsenal: 2010 Champions League Quarterfinal (Apr. 6, 2010)
After a 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium, Messi dispatched Arsenal with four goals in the second leg of the tie. Arsenal went ahead early but Messi took over the game, sending Barcelona through to the semifinals.
7. Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid: Messi's Iconic Celebration at the Bernabéu (Apr. 23, 2017)
Another brilliant Messi performance in El Clásico. He was flawless during the game, toying with Real Madrid players throughout the match in one of the best Clásico's of the past decade. Messi scored a brace with his second coming in the dying minutes of the match to give Barcelona the victory followed by one of the most iconic celebrations of his career.
6. Barcelona 2–0 Real Madrid: 2011 Champions League Semifinal (Apr. 27, 2011)
Arguably the highest stakes El Clásico ever played. With a ticket to the Champions League final on the line, Messi was the difference maker in the first leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu. He scored one of the greatest goals of his career to finish off his brace and give Barcelona the victory, eventually advancing to the UCL final.
5. Barcelona 3–0 Bayern Munich: 2015 Champions League Semifinal (May 6, 2015)
Barcelona faced Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the 2014–15 Champions League. In his first game against his former manager, Messi was at his best with two goals and an assist in the first leg. His second goal dropping defender Jérôme Boateng to the ground is one of his best ever.
4. Barcelona 7–1 Bayer Leverkusen: Messi Scores Five Goals in Champions League Round of 16 (Mar. 7, 2012)
Messi became the first player to score five goals in a single game in UEFA Champions League history. He destroyed Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the 2011–12 season. His stellar performance in front of goal helped him eventually reach 91 goals in 2012 to set the record for most goals scored in a calendar year.
3. Barcelona 3–3 Real Madrid: Messi's First Hat-Trick (Mar. 10, 2007)
The only game on this list that Messi's team didn't win makes the top three. 19-year-old Messi scored the first hat-trick of his professional career against Real Madrid. It was a historic night at the Camp Nou and the first of over 40 hat-trick's Messi's scored throughout his career.
2. Barcelona 3–1 Manchester United: 2011 UEFA Champions League Final (May 28, 2011)
Arguably the best game a team has ever played in the history of the sport. Pep Guardiola's Barcelona reached the peak of its performance against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League final. Messi was instrumental and had an otherworldly performance, pulling the strings of Barça's attack and scoring for the first time on English soil at Wembley Stadium.
1. Argentina 3–3 France (4–2 on Penalties) - 2022 FIFA World Cup Final (Dec. 18, 2022)
Messi conquered the tournament he wanted most in one of the greatest soccer games ever played. The 2022 World Cup final had it all and Argentina's talisman was its main protagonist. Messi participated in the buildup of Angel Di Maria's goal and scored the other two. He also calmly dispatched his penalty in the shootout finally getting his hands on the sport's biggest trophy which eluded him for so long.