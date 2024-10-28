LIVE Ballon d'Or 2024 Ceremony: Updates From Paris
Live news, updates and the full list of winners from the Ballon d'Or 2024 Ceremony in Paris, France where Manchester City's Rodri is expected to win the award.
SI Soccer provides live updates and news from the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. Check back regularly.
- Full List of Ballon d'Or 2024 Nominees
- How to Watch the Ceremony
- Who Will Win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
- Why Vinicius Junior Should Win the Ballon d'Or
- Why Jude Bellingham Should Win the Ballon d'Or
- Why Rodri Should Win the Ballon d'Or
2024 Ballon d'Or Rankings 29-23
- 29th - Artem Dovbyk
- 29th - Mats Hummels
- 28th - Alejandro Grimaldo
- 27th - Vitinha
- 26th - Declan Rice
- 25th - Cole Palmer
- 24th - William Saliba
- 23rd - Ruben Dias
Rodri Reportedly Winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid Players Won't Attend
12:13 p.m. ET: Rodri is reportedly the winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Real Madrid's constituency of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez are reportedly skipping the ceremony.
