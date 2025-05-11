Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Visitors Rescue Point Against Champions
Liverpool coughed up a two-goal lead at Anfield against Arsenal on Sunday as the points were shared between this season's two title contenders.
Arsenal were without Declan Rice on the day as he was unable to train during the week.
Mikel Arteta's had two golden opportunities early on to open the scoring, but fluffed both chances. Liverpool made no mistake with two of their chances with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz scoring within a minute of each other to establish a two-goal lead. The Gunners looked unprepared and overmatched by Liverpool's intensity in the first half with too many attacks stalling once again.
Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back for the visitors right after the restart with a header. Martin Odegaard rifled a shot later on that Alisson pushed onto the post, but Mikel Merino pounced on the rebound to level the score. Nine minutes later, he was sent off with a second yellow card. A wild second half for the Spaniard.
Liverpool thought they had the winner at the end of the game through Andrew Robertson, but referee Anthony Taylor called back play for a free kick. The game leveled square.
A major talking point after the game was Trent Alexander-Arnold's reception when he was substituted on. The player was booed coming on and when he was on the ball after he announced his departure from the club at season's end. It's unconfirmed, but expected that he joins Real Madrid.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
7.6/10
RB: Ben White
6.9/10
CB: William Saliba
6.4/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.5/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
6.4/10
CM: Martin Odegaard
7.1/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.8/10
CM: Mikel Merino
6.8/10
RW: Bukayo Saka
7.7/10
ST: Leandro Trossard
7.8/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.4/10
SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (78' for White)
6.0/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (78' for Trossard)
6.3/10
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (88' for Saka)
N/A
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
6.9/10
RB: Conor Bradley
6.9/10
CB: Ibrahima Konate
6.3/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
6.3/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
7.3/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
5.6/10
DM: Curtis Jones
6.8/10
AM: Domink Szoboszlai
7.6/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.5/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
7.4/10
ST: Luis Diaz
7.6/10
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (66' for Jones)
6.5/10
SUB: Darwin Nunez (66' for Gakpo)
6.3/10
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (66' for Bradley)
6.4/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (79' for Diaz)
6.0/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (83' for Gravenberch)
N/A