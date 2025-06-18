SI

Liverpool 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Reds Play Man Utd, Everton, All Key Dates

Arne Slot took many by surprise to win the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

Toby Cudworth

Liverpool hope to go back-to-back under Arne Slot.
Liverpool hope to go back-to-back under Arne Slot. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool will kick off their 2025–26 campaign against Bournemouth.

The Reds cruised to the title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, taking many by surprise to comfortably outgun Arsenal as Manchester City, the winners for the previous four years, endured an unexpected dip under Pep Guardiola.

Many fancy Liverpool to push on and challenge once more, with the imminent additions of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez adding to the recent signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen—the Dutchman’s arrival timely after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid.

After facing Bournemouth first up, Liverpool face Newcastle United and Arsenal to finish off August, but many eyes will be drawn to the club’s first heavyweight showdowns of the season against Everton, City and beleaguered rivals Manchester United.

The two Merseyside derbies against Everton, one of which will be contested for the first time at the Toffees’ new 52,888 stadium, will be played in September and April, while the Reds’ first game against City shall be contested in November.

United, who finished 14th last season and will not play any European football during 2025–26, take on Liverpool in the months of October and May.

Liverpool close out their season on the final day of the season against Brentford.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

15 August—20:00

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

23 August—15:00

Newcastle v Liverpool

30 August—15:00

Liverpool v Arsenal

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

Burnley v Liverpool

20 September—15:00

Liverpool v Everton

27 September—15:00

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Chelsea v Liverpool

18 October—15:00

Liverpool v Man Utd

25 October—15:00

Brentford v Liverpool

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Liverpool v Aston Villa

8 November—15:00

Man City v Liverpool

22 November—15:00

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

29 November—15:00

West Ham v Liverpool

December

Date / Time

Fixture

3 December—20:00

Liverpool v Sunderland

6 December—15:00

Leeds v Liverpool

13 December—15:00

Liverpool v Brighton

20 December—15:00

Tottenham v Liverpool

27 December—15:00

Liverpool v Wolves

30 December—20:00

Liverpool v Leeds

January

Date / Time

Fixture

3 January—15:00

Fulham v Liverpool

7 January—20:00

Arsenal v Liverpool

17 January—15:00

Liverpool v Burnley

24 January—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

31 January—15:00

Liverpool v Newcastle

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Liverpool v Man City

11 February—20:00

Sunderland v Liverpool

21 February—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

28 February—15:00

Liverpool v West Ham

March

Date / Time

Fixture

4 March—20:00

Wolves v Liverpool

14 March—15:00

Liverpool v Tottenham

21 March—15:00

Brighton v Liverpool

April

Date / Time

Fixture

11 April—15:00

Liverpool v Fulham

18 April—15:00

Everton v Liverpool

25 April—15:00

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—15:00

Man Utd v Liverpool

9 May—15:00

Liverpool v Chelsea

17 May—15:00

Aston Villa v Liverpool

24 May—16:00

Liverpool v Brentford

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A Premier League, EFL & UEFA accredited journalist, Toby supports West Ham United and still can't believe they won a European trophy.

Home/Soccer