Liverpool 2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: When Reds Play Man Utd, Everton, All Key Dates
Defending Premier League champions Liverpool will kick off their 2025–26 campaign against Bournemouth.
The Reds cruised to the title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, taking many by surprise to comfortably outgun Arsenal as Manchester City, the winners for the previous four years, endured an unexpected dip under Pep Guardiola.
Many fancy Liverpool to push on and challenge once more, with the imminent additions of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez adding to the recent signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen—the Dutchman’s arrival timely after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid.
After facing Bournemouth first up, Liverpool face Newcastle United and Arsenal to finish off August, but many eyes will be drawn to the club’s first heavyweight showdowns of the season against Everton, City and beleaguered rivals Manchester United.
The two Merseyside derbies against Everton, one of which will be contested for the first time at the Toffees’ new 52,888 stadium, will be played in September and April, while the Reds’ first game against City shall be contested in November.
United, who finished 14th last season and will not play any European football during 2025–26, take on Liverpool in the months of October and May.
Liverpool close out their season on the final day of the season against Brentford.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
15 August—20:00
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
23 August—15:00
Newcastle v Liverpool
30 August—15:00
Liverpool v Arsenal
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
Burnley v Liverpool
20 September—15:00
Liverpool v Everton
27 September—15:00
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Chelsea v Liverpool
18 October—15:00
Liverpool v Man Utd
25 October—15:00
Brentford v Liverpool
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Liverpool v Aston Villa
8 November—15:00
Man City v Liverpool
22 November—15:00
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
29 November—15:00
West Ham v Liverpool
December
Date / Time
Fixture
3 December—20:00
Liverpool v Sunderland
6 December—15:00
Leeds v Liverpool
13 December—15:00
Liverpool v Brighton
20 December—15:00
Tottenham v Liverpool
27 December—15:00
Liverpool v Wolves
30 December—20:00
Liverpool v Leeds
January
Date / Time
Fixture
3 January—15:00
Fulham v Liverpool
7 January—20:00
Arsenal v Liverpool
17 January—15:00
Liverpool v Burnley
24 January—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
31 January—15:00
Liverpool v Newcastle
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Liverpool v Man City
11 February—20:00
Sunderland v Liverpool
21 February—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
28 February—15:00
Liverpool v West Ham
March
Date / Time
Fixture
4 March—20:00
Wolves v Liverpool
14 March—15:00
Liverpool v Tottenham
21 March—15:00
Brighton v Liverpool
April
Date / Time
Fixture
11 April—15:00
Liverpool v Fulham
18 April—15:00
Everton v Liverpool
25 April—15:00
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—15:00
Man Utd v Liverpool
9 May—15:00
Liverpool v Chelsea
17 May—15:00
Aston Villa v Liverpool
24 May—16:00
Liverpool v Brentford