Liverpool ‘Confident’ Over Huge Fitness Boost Before Man Utd Visit
Liverpool are optimistic that centre back Ibrahima Konaté will be fit enough to face Manchester United when club football returns next weekend, a report has revealed.
Konaté picked up an injury during the 2–1 defeat to Chelsea before the international break but still reported for France duty, where he was examined for a week before the decision was ultimately made to send him back to Liverpool for further treatment.
With United due at Anfield on Oct. 19, Konaté faces an obvious race against time to return to contention, but The Athletic state there is hope inside Liverpool that the defender will be able to play.
Liverpool are confident Konaté’s issue is a minor one which will not require much time on the sidelines, unlike the knee injury which kept him out for over a month last season.
While Konaté’s form has come into question amid interest from Real Madrid over a free transfer next summer, the France international remains a key player for manager Arne Slot, whose defensive options are currently limited.
Liverpool Facing Potential Injury Crisis in Defence
Should Konaté not make it back in time to face United, Virgil van Dijk will almost certainly be partnered at the back by the only natural alternative in the squad, Joe Gomez.
The Reds are already without Italy international Giovanni Leoni, who could miss the entire season after suffering an ACL injury in his first appearance for the club.
Whether Gomez would get the nod remains to be seen. Slot opted against calling on the Englishman to replace Konaté against Chelsea, instead dropping midfielder Ryan Gravenberch back into a central role alongside international teammate Van Dijk.
Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo, who also has experience in defence, was forced to withdraw from the Japan squad with an injury, the severity of which is not yet known.
Liverpool are under pressure after a run of three straight defeats before the international break and will be desperate to bounce back against their fiercest rivals on Sunday. Former manager Jürgen Klopp has called for patience, insisting the team’s recent slump is nothing to be concerned about.