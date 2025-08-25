Liverpool Fans Trolled Newcastle With Savage Alexander Isak Chant During Win
Liverpool clinched a thrilling 3–2 victory over Newcastle on Monday thanks to the extra-time heroics of 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who silenced the home crowd at St. James’ Park during Monday’s Gameweek 2 fixture.
The Magpies looked like they were going to steal a point from the Premier League defending champions even after Anthony Gordon got sent off early due to a reckless tackle on Virgil van Dijk. Though Newcastle held most of the momentum in the second half up until Ngumoha’s game-winner, the home crowd ultimately left with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths, along with the looming prospect of losing star Alexander Isak before the Sept. 1 transfer deadline.
And Liverpool fans didn’t hesitate rubbing it in their faces.
At one point during the match, Liverpool’s away section at the stadium launched into a savage chant aimed at the Magpies: “Isak's right, your fans are shite,” according to The Athletic’s James Pearce.
Isak, who has refused to play for Newcastle ever since the club rejected an opening bid from Liverpool, was notably absent from Monday’s match. The 25-year-old Swede reiterated his desire to leave the club in a public statement earlier this month, claiming that “promises were broken” and that his relationship with Newcastle has reached the point of no return.
Liverpool are running out of time to land the highly sought-out striker, albeit one could argue they already have enough offensive talent, as seen in their latest win.