Alexander Isak: Liverpool ‘Submit Formal Bid’ for Newcastle Striker
Newcastle United have rejected a formal offer from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak, it has emerged.
Liverpool made an informal approach to Newcastle last month to express an interest in signing Isak for around £120 million ($158.6 million), but the Magpies wasted little time in shooting down the proposal.
Isak later expressed an interest in leaving Newcastle this summer and did not travel with the squad for pre-season. Instead, he is training alone at former employer Real Sociedad while he awaits a resolution.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool have now formalised their interest in Isak and have lodged a bid for the Sweden striker which, once again, Newcastle have turned down.
Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool’s opening bid was worth £120 million before add-ons are considered. Previous reports have insisted Newcastle are prepared to demand as much as £150 million ($198.3 million) to sell their star goalscorer, while also insisting Isak is not for sale.
Efforts to tie Isak down to a new contract, even one which would include a release clause for the 2026 summer transfer window, have proven fruitless as Isak has reiterated his desire to leave St James’ Park, with Liverpool his preferred landing spot.
While Newcastle will try to keep hold of Isak—they are expected to demand his return to training next week—they are looking for potential reinforcements to prepare themselves for a potential departure.
Benjamin Šeško of RB Leipzig is thought to be the preferred target but Manchester United have emerged as rival suitors and are confident of being able to beat Newcastle to his signature. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is another target but the Bees, who recently lost Bryan Mbeumo, are reluctant to authorise another high-profile sale.