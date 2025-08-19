Alexander Isak Posts Damning Statement Calling Out Broken Promises With Newcastle
Alexander Isak has broken his silence concerning the very public feud ongoing between the striker and his club, Newcastle United.
Speculation surrounding Isak’s potential departure from Newcastle has stolen headlines since the start of the transfer window, but only intensified when the Swede made his desire to join Liverpool abundantly clear.
Isak was included in the 2025 PFA Team of the Year thanks to his 23-goal season for the Magpies that spearheaded a Champions League berth. He also helped Newcastle United end their trophy-drought by lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium. Following the announcement, Isak released a statement on social media where he explained his decision to skip the ceremony and shared his feelings on his current situation.
“I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25,” Isak wrote. “First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way. I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.”
“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.”
“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.”
“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself,” Isak finished.
The 25-year-old Sweden international has refused to play for Newcastle since the club rejected an opening bid from Liverpool. With the statement being the latest chapter in the saga, it seems the player is determined never to wear the black and white shirt again.
With the Premier League season already underway, yet, Isak seemingly has some leverage over his situation. With less than two weeks to go before the end of the summer transfer window, it appears Isak’s relationship with Newcastle is damaged beyond repair.