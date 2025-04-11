When Does Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract Expire?
The long-running "Will Mohamed Salah stay or leave" soap-opera is finally over: The Egyptian is staying at Liverpool.
After months of speculation, Salah put pen-to-paper on a new contract that'll keep him at Anfield, much to the delight of Liverpool fans.
During the final year of his current contract, Salah is in the midst of one of the greatest individual seasons in Premier League history. Through 31 matchweeks, the Egypt international has 27 goals and 17 assists in England's top-flight. His historic season is the main reason why Liverpool are within reach of their second ever Premier League title, 11 points clear atop the standings at time of writing.
At 32-years-old, many questioned whether Salah's best days were behind him. Now, after a dominant season, any doubts that he can no longer deliver at an elite level have been silenced with authority.
But how much longer will Salah continue to torment Premier League defenses?
Salah's new contract is valid until the summer of 2027, meaning he'll stay at Merseyside for at least two more seasons.
The extension will see Salah's tenure at Liverpool become decade-long, cementing his status as one of the greatest players to ever take the pitch for the Reds. Unquestionably, a club legend.
“Of course I’m very excited," Salah said about his renewal. "We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.
“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career here," he added.
As for his manager, Arne Slot couldn't hide his excitement about the news. "Happy, of course," Slot said. "He's shown at this club for many years in a row now, how much value he has for the team, for the club. So, like I assume for all of our fans, all his teammates, we're all very happy that he extended for two more years."
Salah has won everything there is to win with Liverpool since he arrived to the club for the 2017-18 season, highlighted by winning the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 and Liverpool's first ever Premier League in 2019-20.
Now, he'll look to add even more silverware to Liverpool's trophy cabinet in the next couple of years.