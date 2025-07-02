Liverpool Respond to ‘Formal Approach’ for Luis Diaz
Liverpool’s unwillingness to sell Luis Díaz saw Barcelona divert their attention to Nico Williams, but interest in the Colombian winger persists from Bayern Munich.
Bayern are seeking to strengthen their attacking wide areas, having seen Leroy Sané run down his contract and move to Galatasaray, with doubts also about Kingsley Coman.
After news of Bayern’s admiration of Díaz earlier this week, BBC Sport reports that a “formal approach” came from the Bundesliga champions and has been rejected by Liverpool.
Bayern executive Max Eberl is said to have been clearly told that the Reds have no interest in selling and “will not enter into discussions” on the matter.
Díaz, who is primarily a left winger but spent much of 2024–25 in a No. 9 role due to a lack of faith in Darwin Núñez, has two seasons left on his contract. Even though Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and now Ibrahima Konaté, have been allowed to enter the final year in recent times, this is around the time when Liverpool would look to extend.
The Colombia international has already confirmed this summer that he is “happy” at Liverpool and would consider a new contract, but is equally leaving himself open to all options—including being sold ahead of the new campaign or moving on as a free agent in 2027.
“I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so,” the player explained last month while on international duty. “They’ve welcomed me very well, and we’re currently in contact with them because we’re obviously talking to other clubs.
“It’s normal. The transfer market is opening, and we’re trying to arrange what’s best for us. I’m waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool gives us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I’ll be happy. It all depends on them. I’m here to decide and see what’s best for us and the future.”