Luis Diaz Confirms ‘Talks With Other Clubs’ as Transfer Saga Accelerates
Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has opened the door to a summer transfer, amid strong interest from Barcelona, confirming talks with other clubs are ongoing.
Díaz has two years left on his Liverpool contract, around the time at which the Premier League champions usually like to open extension talks with players they want to keep.
The Colombian is willing to listen to Liverpool’s offer of a new contract but makes no secret of his desire to also assess all options—that includes Barcelona. It puts pressure on Liverpool to offer what he considers a good deal, because he’s effectively confirmed he is prepared to run down his existing contract and then leave as a free agent in 2027.
“I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well, and we’re currently in contact with them because we’re obviously talking to other clubs,” Díaz explained at a press conference while on international duty in South America.
“It’s normal,” he insisted. “The transfer market is opening, and we’re trying to arrange what’s best for us. I’m waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool gives us a good extension or I have to see out my two-year contract, I’ll be happy.
“It all depends on [Liverpool]. I’m here to decide and see what’s best for us and the future.”
According to a Barcelona-based report in recent days, Díaz is attempting to force his way out of Liverpool. But an asking price of £67.5 million ($91.5 million) is thought to be too much for the cash-strapped Catalan outfit.
More recently, Liverpool are reported to have made their position clear, which is that Díaz is “not for sale”, thereby formally rejecting Barcelona’s advances. Díaz’s comments have now been made in the wake of that news coming to light, which suggests he isn’t fully on board with his club’s stance.
Liverpool are in the market for at least one attacking reinforcement this summer, hoping to recruit Florian Wirtz for a club-record amount. Their current offer reportedly sits at £109.5 million ($148.8 million). Bayer Leverkusen want up to £16.9 million ($23 million) more, although Liverpool supposedly have permission from the ownership group to go to what is expected to be high enough.
Selling Díaz could help offset the cost, which is what Barcelona hoped would aid their pursuit.