Liverpool Forward Confirms Bayern Munich Approach Before Turning to Luis Diaz
Cody Gakpo has revealed that prior to signing Luis Díaz, Bayern Munich showed interest in signing him in the summer transfer window.
Gakpo would instead sign a new Liverpool contract, extending his stay until 2030 by adding two more years onto his previous deal that was due to run until 2028. It ties the Dutchman to Liverpool until potentially just after his 31st birthday and was a significant show of faith in the same summer that three attackers have been signed for big money and teen sensation Rio Ngumoha has emerged from the academy.
But Gakpo hasn’t always had the smoothest of rides at Anfield. He struggled to command regular starts during Jürgen Klopp’s final season in 2023–24 and it was perhaps only Arne Slot’s disregard of Darwin Núñez and willingness to use Luis Díaz as a No. 9 that handed Gakpo a bigger role.
The 26-year-old has now stated that Bayern were indeed tracking him at one point earlier this summer, confirming a journalist’s question while on international duty.
“From what I understand, they did come,” Gakpo revealed, adding with a smile, “…but they ended up buying Luis Díaz.”
The departure of Díaz lightened competition for places, with Gakpo starting all three Premier League games so far. But Florian Wirtz is capable of playing wide, while Hugo Ekitiké, Liverpool’s starting centre forward this season, could be pushed into a new role now that Alexander Isak is on board.
Although Isak wasn’t confirmed a Liverpool player until the final day of the transfer window, there was a feeling it was coming and Gakpo seemed happy enough with the situation to commit his long-term future to the Reds after a long time spent talking it through.
“I think it took us a year. Maybe a little longer or shorter, but it’s just a long process,” he admitted.
“I already told the club that I’m happy and that my family is happy in England. We feel at home, and I think that’s very important, besides the football itself, of course.”