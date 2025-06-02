Liverpool ‘Include’ Surprise Striker Target on Four-Player Shortlist
Victor Osimhen is one of the strikers Liverpool are “looking at” during the summer transfer window, a new report has claimed.
The rubbery Nigerian forward has been a staple of the gossip column for years. After mounting speculation linking him with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, Osimhen appeared destined for a move to the Premier League last summer only to be priced out of the market by Napoli.
The Italian club struck a deal with their wantaway striker in Sept. 2024, agreeing to loan Osimhen out to Galatasaray for the 2024–25 season on the condition that he sign a new contract which reportedly includes a significantly reduced release clause.
After a title-winning campaign littered with an impressive haul of 37 goals in 41 games, Osimhen is back on the radar of numerous European clubs. Liverpool are said to be included in this jostling pack of suitors, according to Sky Sports.
The Premier League champions have already been active in the current transfer window. Jeremie Frimpong has replaced the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side of defence, while negotiations for Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz are thought to be ongoing.
However, Sky claim that a striker is high on Arne Slot’s wish list. The report names three known targets—Alexander Isak, Benjamin Šeško and Hugo Ekitiké—alongside Osimhen.
Newcastle United have effectively priced Isak out of contention this summer with a prohibitive £150 million ($202.9 million) valuation. Šeško may not be much cheaper if recent reports of his £92.5 million ($124.8 million) asking price are to be believed, while Ekitiké is hardly a bargain at around £85 million ($115 million).
Multiple reports claim that Osimhen’s buyout clause has been set at £63 million ($85.2 million), although rival interest could potentially increase that fee.