SI

Benjamin Sesko: RB Leipzig ‘Set’ Record-Breaking Asking Price for Arsenal, Chelsea Target

If Benjamin Šeško is to leave RB Leipzig this summer, reports suggest that he won’t come cheap.

Grey Whitebloom

Benjamin Šeško endured his worst scoring season in three years this term.
Benjamin Šeško endured his worst scoring season in three years this term. / IMAGO/DeFodi Images

RB Leipzig are expected to demand an eye-watering sum of £92.5 million ($124.8 million) for Benjamin Šeško, according to a new report.

The Slovenian striker is thought to be a target for a host of Premier League clubs. Seven different sides have been named as potential suitors, although Arsenal and Chelsea are credited with the most concrete interest.

However, any deal for Šeško is expected to be complicated. Arsenal reportedly already have “reservations” over the 21-year-old and those doubts will be exacerbated by the asking price RB Leipzig are demanding, according to The Telegraph.

If any team stumps up the full £92.5 million for Šeško, he would become the most expensive sale in Leipzig history, and the third-priciest departure for any Bundesliga side ever.

Arsenal are thought to also be monitoring a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, who has been described as a favourite for incoming sporting director Andrea Berta. However, manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be a fan of Šeško, with talks between both clubs reportedly underway.

Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyökeres

Viktor Gyokeres celebrating.
Arsenal are interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres. / IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Stat (League)

Benjamin Sesko (per 90)

Viktor Gyokeres (per 90)

Games

33

33

Goals

13 (0.49)

39 (1.25)

xG

10.0 (0.38)

30.8 (0.99)

Shots

66 (2.50)

127 (4.08)

Assists

5 (0.19)

7 (0.22)

xA

2.1 (0.08)

7.1 (0.23)

Key Passes

19 (0.72)

61 (1.96)

Stats from FBref.

Chelsea have an eye on alternatives of their own. The Blues are closing on a deal for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has reportedly snubbed an offer from Manchester United to join the freshly crowned Conference League champions.

Enzo Maresca’s side have also been heavily linked with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké. The rangy striker is more of a creator than either Šeško or Gyökeres and is thought to be a target for Liverpool. Frankfurt are also standing firm on a €100 million (£84.2 million; $113.7 million) valuation.

In a market which is expected to be dominated by the movement of strikers all over the continent, few elite forwards will be affordable.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMOURS FROM WORLD SOCCER

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer