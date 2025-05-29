Benjamin Sesko: RB Leipzig ‘Set’ Record-Breaking Asking Price for Arsenal, Chelsea Target
RB Leipzig are expected to demand an eye-watering sum of £92.5 million ($124.8 million) for Benjamin Šeško, according to a new report.
The Slovenian striker is thought to be a target for a host of Premier League clubs. Seven different sides have been named as potential suitors, although Arsenal and Chelsea are credited with the most concrete interest.
However, any deal for Šeško is expected to be complicated. Arsenal reportedly already have “reservations” over the 21-year-old and those doubts will be exacerbated by the asking price RB Leipzig are demanding, according to The Telegraph.
If any team stumps up the full £92.5 million for Šeško, he would become the most expensive sale in Leipzig history, and the third-priciest departure for any Bundesliga side ever.
Arsenal are thought to also be monitoring a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, who has been described as a favourite for incoming sporting director Andrea Berta. However, manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be a fan of Šeško, with talks between both clubs reportedly underway.
Benjamin Sesko vs. Viktor Gyökeres
Stat (League)
Benjamin Sesko (per 90)
Viktor Gyokeres (per 90)
Games
33
33
Goals
13 (0.49)
39 (1.25)
xG
10.0 (0.38)
30.8 (0.99)
Shots
66 (2.50)
127 (4.08)
Assists
5 (0.19)
7 (0.22)
xA
2.1 (0.08)
7.1 (0.23)
Key Passes
19 (0.72)
61 (1.96)
Stats from FBref.
Chelsea have an eye on alternatives of their own. The Blues are closing on a deal for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has reportedly snubbed an offer from Manchester United to join the freshly crowned Conference League champions.
Enzo Maresca’s side have also been heavily linked with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké. The rangy striker is more of a creator than either Šeško or Gyökeres and is thought to be a target for Liverpool. Frankfurt are also standing firm on a €100 million (£84.2 million; $113.7 million) valuation.
In a market which is expected to be dominated by the movement of strikers all over the continent, few elite forwards will be affordable.