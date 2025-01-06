Liverpool Legend Labels Real Madrid 'Bullies' for Insulting Trent Alexander-Arnold Bid
Jamie Carragher did not hold back his opinion of Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold's recent moves in the middle of Liverpool's Premier League title campaign.
The links between Real Madrid and Liverpool's superstar right back are only growing as the January transfer window unfolds. New developments in Alexander-Arnold's potential transfer to the Spanish giants seem to make headlines with each passing day, most recently when the Reds reportedly rejected Real Madrid's £20 million ($25m) bid for the England international.
The news came just days before Alexander-Arnold put in a poor performance in Liverpool's disappointing 2–2 draw with Manchester United at the weekend. After the match, Carragher spoke with Gary Neville about the defender's future and suggested Alexander-Arnold or his representatives urged Los Blancos to bring an offer to the table.
"They're bullies, Real Madrid," Carragher said on the latest episode of The Gary Neville Podcast. "My problem with it is they have bid on the back of Trent Alexander-Arnold or his agent saying 'put a bid in.' Because they wouldn't put a bid in unless they get the say so."
"But all those parties know Liverpool are going to turn that down anyway, so what are you trying to create? What noise are you [trying to make]? Liverpool are not going to sell Trent in January going for a league title," Carragher continued.
Alexander-Arnold is still under contract with Liverpool, but he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. Like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the 26-year-old is now allowed to talk to non-English clubs and potentially agree to a pre-contract during the winter transfer window.
'What I'm saying is, let's not be naïve here," Carragher said. "No one puts bids in now unless they've already spoken to the player about it. If it gets accepted, would you come? People know before they put bids in."
Neville weighed in on the situation and accused Real Madrid of "taking the p***" with such a low and "insulting" offer for someone of Alexander-Arnold's caliber, in the middle of the season no less.
It was always unlikely that Alexander-Arnold said goodbye to Anfield in January, especially with the Reds atop the Premier League and Champions League standings in Arne Slot's debut season. If Carragher's insinuation is correct, though, the right back has his sights set on a move to Madrid as soon as his contract expires.
Alexander-Arnold would be a perfect fit at Real Madrid, who are in desperate need of defenders. Carlo Ancelotti is currently forced to start Lucas Vázquez at right back for the rest of the season after Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão suffered ACL injuries. Fede Valverde, a natural midfielder, is the team's only backup right back.
The noise surrounding Alexander-Arnold will only grow as long as the 26-year-old does not sign a new deal with the Reds. In fact, if he puts in more underwhelming performances on the right flank moving forward, the conversation surrounding his priorities will reach a fever pitch.