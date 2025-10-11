Liverpool, Man City Named As Dream Destinations for In-Demand Winger
Lyon winger Malick Fofana’s representatives revealed the 20-year-old standout “belongs” at Liverpool or Manchester City after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Fofana drew plenty of interest from clubs across Europe this past summer after a breakout 2024–25 campaign. The Belgian starred for Lyon, tallying 11 goals and five assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.
Despite links with both Liverpool and Chelsea, a deal never materialised for Fofana during the most recent transfer window. The forward continues to impress, though, recording four goal contributions in his last 11 appearances for both club and country.
According to Frederico Pena, a senior figure at Roc Nation agency, it is only a matter of time before the Belgium international completes a move to the Premier League or the Bundesliga.
“This is the season in which Fofana wants to show himself to the world, especially at the World Cup,” Pena told Belgian outlet DeMorgan.
“If he succeeds, he can move from Lyon to a top 10 club. At Roc Nation, we strongly believe in him. Liverpool, Bayern [Munich], Man City, those are the clubs where he belongs.”
Fofana Overlooked Blockbuster Move to Stay in France
There was a chance Fofana could have already been representing one of the biggest clubs in the world, but he opted to stay in Ligue 1, where he could play guaranteed minutes in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup.
“There was interest from [Liverpool and Chelsea], but ultimately it wasn’t concrete enough,” Fofana said back in September. “I thought about a transfer, but I think it’s more important now that I play a lot, and that has to happen at Lyon. Because I still have progress to make.
“Of course [I want to go to the 2026 World Cup], but I realise I still have a lot to prove. I’ve already made progress. I’m now more decisive and more involved in the game.”
Lyon is though to have placed a £50 million ($66.8 million) price tag on their young star, whose contract runs through June 2028. Should Fofana record another stellar season and then leave his mark for Belgium next summer, he could fetch an even greater fee on his way to potentially playing for a Premier League giant.