Liverpool Midfielder ‘Agrees’ to Permanent Exit After Florian Wirtz’s Arrival
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has reportedly agreed to join Ligue 1 side Lyon, but negotiations have hit a snag.
Morton, who joined Liverpool at age seven, came through the ranks at his boyhood team with the hope of one day becoming a permanent fixture in the club’s XI. Howeve, the 22-year-old has struggled to play regular minutes, making just 14 senior appearances in his career.
A transfer seems in the best interest of both the player and the club, especially after Morton featured in just five matches last season under new boss Arne Slot.
According to L’Équipe, Lyon have already reached a “contractual agreement” with the midfielder. Liverpool, though, are reportedly demanding a €9 million (£7.8 million; $10.3 million) fee that the French side deem “too high” a sum.
It comes as no surprise that the reigning English champions are looking to cash in on the young talent after spending more than €300 million (£256 million; $343 million) this summer. Liverpool welcomed a slew of new faces to Merseyside in the last two months, including Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.
The dispute in price has stalled the transfer talks for Morton, allowing the England junior to travel with Liverpool to participate in the club’s pre-season matches throughout Asia. The 22-year-old got the nod in the Reds’ clash with AC Milan, but he failed to impress in the 4–2 defeat.
The performance was not indicative of Morton’s skill, though. The midfielder shined for the Three Lions in their European Under-21 Championship-winning campaign, setting up England’s late winner against Germany in the final.
Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp also previously praised Morton, calling him a “brilliant” player with an “outstanding football brain”. Yet there is simply too little opportunity for the Englishman to log consistent minutes in a red shirt given Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch’s stellar partnership.
Liverpool opted not to sell Morton last summer despite interest from Bayer Leverkusen, but they now have a second opportunity if Lyon negotiations can find a breakthrough.