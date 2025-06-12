Liverpool Outsider ‘Targeted’ by Champions League Rivals
Ajax are reported to be in pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš this summer, with the 23-year-old potentially teaming up with former Reds assistant coach John Heitinga in Amsterdam.
Jaroš joined Liverpool’s academy setup in 2017 and has since been sent out on loan to four different clubs. Spells with St Patrick’s Athletic, Notts County and Stockport County were followed by the Czech stopper’s first big break as he starred for Sturm Graz during the second half of the 2023–24 season.
As a result of his impressive displays in Austria, Arne Slot decided against loaning him out again last season, with Jaroš instead taking his place as Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper. He made just two appearances across the term, one of which came from the bench in a 1–0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Ajax are interested in becoming the latest club to sign Jaroš on loan, with the Eredivisie side, who remarkably missed out on the title last season but still qualified for the Champions League, eager to recruit him on a temporary basis.
Ex-Liverpool assistant Heitinga, who was appointed by Slot last summer, is now the manager at Ajax, but the club’s interest was already present before the 41-year-old’s arrival. Having said that, Heitinga has offered his new club a “positive recommendation” regarding the goalkeeper and they are hopeful of a “quick agreement” with the Reds.
Ajax are reportedly interested in signing NEC Nijmegen stopper Robin Roefs as well, although that deal would not affect the pursuit of Jaroš. If both were signed, it remains to be seen which would be the club’s starter. They are also keen on renewing 41-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer’s contract this summer, with the veteran’s current deal expiring at the end of the month.
Liverpool may have already signed a replacement for Jaroš after they acquired 20-year-old Ármin Pécsi from Puskás Akadémia. He could become the club’s third-choice next term behind Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with Caoimhín Kelleher having departed for Brentford.