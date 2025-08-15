Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Chiesa Rescues Reds in 4–2 Opener
Reigning champions Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 4–2 in a thrilling match to kick-off the action of the 2025–26 Premier League season.
Liverpool dominated possession from the start but struggled to generate clear chances. Less than 15 minutes in, Marcos Senesi appeared to deny Liverpool of a clear goalscoring opportunity with a hand-ball, but both match referee Anthony Taylor and VAR didn’t deem the action worthy of a foul, let alone a red card.
The Reds’ insistence eventually paid off. Hugo Ekitiké received a ball from Alexis Mac Allister and powered through Bournemouth’s defense. The Frenchman then calmly sent Đorđe Petrović the wrong way to open his official Liverpool account and put the Reds on top in the 37th minute.
Arne Slot’s side came out firing out of the tunnel. Ekitiké this time served as provider, holding up the ball for an incoming Cody Gakpo, who cut in from the left wing and then fired a perfect shot into the bottom corner to double the lead for the hosts.
When it seemed Liverpool were closing in on a third, the Cherries, who refused to go out without a fight, answered. In a deadly transition play, David Brooks was set free and sent-in a precise cross right into the path of Antoine Semenyo, who fired the ball past Alisson to put the visitors within one in the 64th minute.
A game that appeared completely under control changed drastically after Semenyo’s goal. The Cherries began looking menacing as nerves invaded Anfield. In the 76th minute, the Ghana international ran almost the length of the field on a counter attack, turned Ibrahima Konaté around, and lashed in an emphatic strike to complete his brace and bring Bournemouth level.
The Reds went all out looking to avoid dropping points in their season debut, bringing on the seldom used Federico Chiesa. Slot’s gamble paid off, as the Italian was in the right place, at the right time in the 88th minute to bury Liverpool’s third, re-establishing the lead with his first career Premier League goal.
Deep into stoppage time, Mohamed Salah cemented Liverpool’s win with a brilliant solo goal, rescuing a clearance, cutting in from the left and firing his first goal of the season with a weak-foot strike to the far post.
Slot’s side avoided a mighty scare and, although some of their defensive weaknesses were exploited, they begin their title-defence on the right foot, showcasing the strength of their attacking firepower.
Player ratings from the game below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Position / Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Alisson
5.9
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
7
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
6.5
CB: Virgil van Dijk
8
LB: Milos Kerkez
6.9
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.8
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.8
RW: Mohamed Salah
8
AM: Florian Wirtz
7.2
LW: Cody Gakpo
8.3
ST: Hugo Ekitiké
8.4
SUB: Andrew Robertson (60' for Kerkez)
6.1
SUB: Wataru Endo (60' for Frimpong)
7.3
SUB: Joe Gomez (72' for Ekitiké)
6.2
SUB: Curtis Jones (72' for Mac Allister)
6.4
SUB: Federico Chiesa (82' for Wirtz)
N/A
Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Harvey Elliot, Trey Nyoni, Rio Nguhoma
Player of the Match: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)