Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Premier League
Liverpool will return to Anfield this Sunday when they host Arsenal as Premier League champions.
The Reds sealed the title two weeks ago as they beat the Gunners to top spot and now welcome their rivals to Merseyside in a match of little consequence. However, a hungover performance against Chelsea last week saw them lose their third Premier League match of the season and Arne Slot will want his players to get back to their best against Arsenal.
The Dutchman made six alterations to his starting lineup last weekend at Stamford Bridge but will name a more familiar XI against Arsenal, with his big-hitters returning to the team in an attempt to pile more pain on Mikel Arteta's men.
Here is how Liverpool could line up.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson Becker—The Brazilian was helpless as Chelsea fired three past him last weekend and he could be a busy bee at Anfield against Arsenal, who will be raring to get some revenge on the Reds.
RB: Conor Bradley—With Trent Alexander-Arnold having confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool, Slot has confirmed that Bradley will start on Sunday as he earns valuable playing time ahead of the new season.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Jarell Quansah endured a difficult afternoon at Chelsea, including an own goal that was hardly his fault, and Konaté will return to the team to provide some extra security against the Gunners.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The towering Dutchman didn't cover himself in glory at Stamford Bridge and was responsible for Quansah's own goal. He seldom struggles two matches in a row, though.
LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson will make his 250th league appearance for the Reds at the weekend, but will not be enjoying the prospect of a battle with the relentless Bukayo Saka.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch was offered a well-needed rest against Chelsea but Liverpool's midfield struggled to cope without the Dutch enforcer. Up against the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Thomas Partey, the Reds will need him.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister was a similarly significant absentee at Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool lacking any invention in the center of the pitch without him. The Argentine has been unstoppable this term.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Liverpool's Egyptian king has managed 46 goals and assists in the Premier League alone and will be desperate to reach the 50-mark in his final three matches of the season.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai will also make the return to the lineup having only been used from the bench against the Blues last week. He managed two assists on his last trip to Anfield as Liverpool won the title.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Liverpool's third Dutchman in the starting XI is still awaiting his first strike against Arsenal. He will be keen to produce it on his eighth outing against the north Londoners.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Reds looked blunt without Díaz last time out and Slot will push him into the central striker role in place of Diogo Jota, who has looked surprisingly lethargic over the past few months.