Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Premier League
Liverpool will be greeted by a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they play for the first time since being crowned Premier League champions.
League title number 20 is hugely significant for the Merseysiders, as they moved level with bitter rivals Manchester United and their record haul. Their triumph, led by Arne Slot, has come at a canter, and they're merely playing to secure as many points as possible during the final month of the season.
As a result, Slot has suggested that those who performed sporadically for the champions this term will get ample opportunities down the stretch to impress. While we shouldn't expect wholesale changes at Champions League hopefuls Chelsea, the Dutchman will shuffle his pack from last week's 5-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur.
Here's how the champions could line up in west London this weekend.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson–– The Brazilian has missed his fair share of games this season, but has been fit and available during the run-in. He'll keep his place between the posts on Sunday.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold–– Alexander-Arnold played a key role in the club's title success, and he's set to play out the final few games for his boyhood club before potentially joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.
CB: Ibrahima Konate–– Slot could entrust Jarell Quansah at the heart of Liverpool's defence, but he'll likely retain the imposing Frenchman to combat the channel-running threat of Nicolas Jackson.
CB: Virgil van Dijk–– The skipper hasn't been offered that much respite this season, with Van Dijk one of three Liverpool players to start every single Premier League outing.
LB: Kostas Tsimikas–– Slot has been willing to rotate at left-back throughout the campaign as a result of Andy Robertson's form. Tsimikas has enjoyed his fair share of opportunities as a result, and the Greek international could return to the XI this weekend.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch–– The slick Dutchman has been a constant in the Premier League XI, with Slot's utilisation of Gravenberch in a deeper midfield role one of the keys to Liverpool's success this term.
CM: Curtis Jones–– Alexis Mac Allister could earn a breather, with the Reds boasting an impressive replacement in Jones.
RW: Mohamed Salah–– There's simply no way Salah will be rotated out of the team as he hunts the Premier League's single-season goal involvements record. He needs just two more with four games to go.
AM: Harvey Elliott–– Slot has been impressed with Elliott during the second half of the season having recovered from a broken foot sustained in September. After multiple impressive cameos off the bench, the playmaker should be given a chance from the outset at the Bridge.
LW: Federico Chiesa–– Chiesa has been left firmly on the periphery this season, but Liverpool supporters want to see more of the Italian during the final month of 2024-25 He's made just four Premier League appearances and this would be his first start.
ST: Diogo Jota–– Liverpool have an array of options up top, with several players likely to share the minutes. Jota has recorded just 13 league starts this season and has struggled for goals in 2025, but he could have some joy against a Chelsea team that aren't always so organised when defending their box.