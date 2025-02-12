Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Premier League
Liverpool travel down the road to Goodison Park to face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season.
The game was supposed to be played in mid-December, but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Now, Liverpool can finally take advantage of their game in hand to go nine points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League.
The Reds are coming off a shock defeat against Championship side Plymouth Argyle that ended their FA Cup campaign in the fourth round of the tournament. Arne Slot fielded an alternative side at Home Park, leaving 10 regular starters out of the squad with the game at Goodison Park in mind. The plan backfired and resulted in the first major moment of adversity of Liverpool's season.
On the bright side, Liverpool are mostly rested to continue their Premier League title charge. Going nine points clear with 14 games to go would be significant, especially considering Liverpool have only lost once in the league this season. With only league fixtures on the docket until the Champions League round of 16 begins the first week of March, the Reds will look to increase their lead in the Premier League.
Slot will likely utilize the majority of the players he rested over the weekend from the start against Everton. The Reds haven't won in the league at Everton since 2021, so Slot will try to end the drought in his first trip away against a bitter rival.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Everton on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian starts between the sticks looking for consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.
RB: Connor Bradley—Slot might be cautious with the returning Alexander-Arnold, giving Bradley the nod from the start.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté returns as Liverpool will field their strongest center back partnership.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain will partner Konaté in the heart of defense.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman has started all 23 of Liverpool's Premier League games this season.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The World Cup champion is great at linking up the midfield with the forward line with his ability to play progressive passes.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Liverpool's talisman has scored seven goals in the Merseyside derby.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian has impressed over the past month, playing his best soccer since arriving in England.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo has five goal involvements in his last four games.
ST: Darwin Núñez—Luis Díaz played 90 mins in the loss to Plymouth Argyle, so the Uruguay international could get the nod to lead the line from the start.