Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: Premier League
Liverpool visit Leicester City at King Power Stadium hoping to become Premier League champions on Sunday.
Arne Slot's side could clinch their second ever Premier League trophy with a win vs. Leicester City plus an Arsenal defeat in their trip to Ipswich Town. Even if it doesn't happen this week, the Reds lifting the league trophy in Slot's inaugural season in charge appears to be just a matter of time.
Leicester will be looking to play spoiler. However, the Foxes are bound for relegation and recently became the first team in English soccer history to lose eight straight home league games without scoring a single goal.
There's only six games remaining in Liverpool's season and Slot will likely trot out his strongest XI at least until the 2024-25 Premier League rests in their trophy cabinet. Trent Alexander-Arnold was spotted at training this week and could return to the pitch soon in what could be his final weeks as a Liverpool player, with speculation linking him with Real Madrid getting louder by the day.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Leicester City looking to become Premier League champions.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson— The Brazilian returned to the lineup last time out having recovered from a head injury suffered during March's international break.
RB: Conor Bradley— The academy graduate will continue to operate as the starting right back until Alexander-Arnold is fully fit.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté— The Frenchman will occupy his regular spot in the middle of the back line.
CB: Virgil van Dijk— Liverpool's skipper put pen-to-paper on a new contract this week to stay at Anfield.
LB: Andrew Robertson— Robertson's level has dipped this season but he remains the preferred option at left back.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch— The Dutch midfielder's rise in form this season has been key to Liverpool's success.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister— The 2022 World Cup champion has eight goal contributions in the league this season.
RW: Mohamed Salah— Liverpool's talisman will hope to end a goal drought with the club that has gone on for over a month now.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai— The Hungary international will start in the 10 role looking to exploit Leicester's delicate defense.
LW: Luis Díaz— The Colombian scored Liverpool's first in the victory over West Ham United last weekend.
ST: Diogo Jota— The Portuguese will be looking to add another goal to the one he got in the win over Everton earlier this month.