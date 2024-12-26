Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: Premier League
Premier League leader Liverpool are back in action on Boxing Day as they host Leicester City at Anfield.
Arne Slot's Reds have lost just once in all competitions this season and have a four point lead atop the Premier League with a game in hand. Leicester City are, on paper, an advantageous matchup given the Foxes have allowed nine goals in their last three games.
Mohamed Salah looks to continue his incredible start of the season, he became the first player in league history to reach double digit figures in goals and assists before Christmas and now leads the league in both categories with 15 and 11 respectively.
Slot will be without Ibrahima Konaté as the center back continues to recover from a knee injury. However, Liverpool have a mostly healthy squad as we reach the halfway point of the season and are in prime position to continue their dominant run.
Here's how Liverpool could look against Leicester City on Boxing Day.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian will look for his first Premier League clean sheet since returning from injury.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The England international once again showed his passing prowess with a fabulous assist against Tottenham.
CB: Joe Gomez—Gomez will remain in the center of defense covering the injured Konaté.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain continues to play like one of the best center backs on the planet.
LB: Kostas Tsimikas—Tsimikas could be in line for his first start in the league since November.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The emergence of the former Bayern Munich man under Slot has been massive for Liverpool. He'll once again anchor the midfield.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine will be Liverpool's metronome in midfield.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The best player of the Premier League season will look to continue his dominance in what could potentially be his last Boxing Day game with the Reds.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai played one of his best games as a Red against Tottenham, doubling his goals and assists tally for the season.
LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian will return to the left wing after being used primarily as a center forward in recent games.
ST: Darwin Nuñéz—Nuñéz could use a confidence boost and Leicester's leaky defense could offer the perfect opportunity for him to score his first league goal since Nov. 9.