Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United: Premier League
The highlight fixture of the first Premier League weekend of 2025 is the renewal of a bitter English rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.
Both teams couldn't arrive in a more drastically different manner to the fixture. Liverpool are top of the league and have been steamrolling the opposition since the arrival of Arne Slot. Meanwhile, Manchester United are struggling, languishing in 14th place and unable to kick into gear under Ruben Amorim.
Slot's Reds have a commanding six point lead over Arsenal atop the standings that could become nine if they win their game in hand. Liverpool have looked like the best team in Europe this season and are now in pole position both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League going into the second half of the season.
Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez due to injury and Ibrahima Konaté only just returned to training so is unlikely to feature from the start, giving Slot reduced alternatives in the center of defense. Other than that, the Reds have a mostly healthy squad as they look to make it eight years unbeaten at Anfield against United in the league.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Manchester United on Sunday, Jan. 5.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4-2-3-1)
GK: Allison—Allison has kept five straight clean sheets at Anfield vs. Manchester United.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—With the links to Real Madrid intensifying, the England international continues to put in excellent performances week in and week out.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Given the injuries at the position, Quansah is the only remaining fully fit center back to partner Virgil van Dijk.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain will hope for another dominant display vs. United.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The veteran left back is still looking for his first assist of the Premier League season.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutch midfielder has become irreplaceable in the lineup and will look to control the game against a lackluster United midfield.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The World Cup champion will aim to pull the strings and dictate the tempo of the game.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah is looking like the best player on the planet these days.
AM: Curtis Jones—Liverpool's academy talent has flourished under Slot and will look for another big game performance like the one against Chelsea earlier in the season.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo will look to make it three straight games with a goal.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian will start centrally, but will be given the freedom to interchange positions with Gakpo to confuse a United back line that's looked weak lately.