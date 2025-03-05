Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Champions League
Champions League league phase table-toppers Liverpool look to continue their dream season when they travel to France to play Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16.
Liverpool were the best team in the opening part of the competition, winning seven straight to start the Champions League league phase. Their only loss came in the final matchweek, with several key players out of the squad, having already punched their ticket to the round of 16.
Their reward for topping the table is playing one of the most in form teams on the planet. PSG have dealt masterfully with the departure of Kylian Mbappé and, after struggling out of the gate, are now in the midst of a 22 game unbeaten run that dates back to November. PSG dismantled Stade Brestois 10–0 on aggregate in the knockout playoffs and will aim to continue their strong form against the Reds.
Liverpool, though, have played like the best team in Europe for much of 2024–25. Arne Slot's debut season in charge has been nothing short of brilliant and his side are comfortably leading the Premier League title race. The Reds didn't draw the most favorable round of 16 matchup, but they're still the favorites to advance given the level they've showed this season.
Cody Gakpo was a no-show at Liverpool's final practice ahead of the game and will be a close call to make the game day squad. Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez didn't even make the trip to Paris.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, Mar. 4.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian will aim to keep his third clean sheet of the Champions League season.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold could be key to unlock PSG's defense but must be sharp defensively against Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frencham will aim to have a strong performance against the team he's been linked to in the past.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain will occupy his usual role in the heart of defense.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Robertson will be tasked with containing Europe's best goalscorer of 2025, Ousmane Dembélé.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch will have to be at his best against PSG's talented and hard-pressing midfield.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine scored last time out vs. Newcastle United.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The Egyptian has seven goal involvements in seven Champions League games this season.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai is playing his best soccer since arriving at Liverpool and has scored twice in as many games.
LW: Cody Gakpo—If Gakpo is available, he'll get the nod from the start. Arne Slot confirmed it'll be a game time decision for the Dutchman. If not, Diogo Jota could come into the lineup.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian will lead the line and have freedom to roam around the final third to try and displace PSG's back line.