Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Carabao Cup Semifinals
Anfield will host the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, where the Reds look to come back from a 0-1 defeat in the first leg.
Lucas Bergvall's 86th minute winner in the first leg ended Liverpool's 24-game unbeaten streak across all competitions that spanned nearly four months. It was a deserved win by a Tottenham side that's been otherwise poor overall in Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge, due in part to an almost unfathomably large number of injuries.
Liverpool, on the other hand, have been lucky to avoid major injury concerns this season, allowing Arne Slot to have the bulk of his squad at his disposal. Despite only two player signings in the past eight months, the Reds sit comfortably atop the Premier League and finished in first place of the Champions League league phase. Overall, Liverpool have been the best team in Europe this season.
Getting bounced by Tottenham would surely be a disappointment given the contrasting realities of both teams. Playing at Anfield against an injury-ridden side means Liverpool are obliged to answer the call and reach the final at Wembley Stadium. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the only players set to be unavailable, leaving Slot with plenty of alternatives to mount the comeback.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Tottenham on Thursday Feb. 6.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Alisson will aim to keep consecutive clean sheets in this pivotal match.
RB: Connor Bradley—Liverpool's youngster will replace the injured Alexander-Arnold.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Slot will rely on his strongest center back pairing, giving Konaté the nod in the heart of defense.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain will partner Konaté as the leader of the back line.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Known for his ability to go forward throughout his career, Robertson will hope to add to his lone assist of the season.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman will be Liverpool's midfield anchor.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The World Cup champion's vision and ability to pick out a pass could be crucial to open up Spurs.
RW: Mohamed Salah—With four goals in his last three games, Salah continues to be Liverpool's biggest attacking threat.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai has upped his level in recent months and will bet the nod as the link between midfield and forward lines.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Like Salah, Gakpo is on fire recently, with three goals in his last three appearances.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian isn't a traditional center forward, but has been impressive playing with freedom spearheading the front line.