Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United: Premier League
Fresh off just their second Premier League defeat under Arne Slot, Liverpool will be eager to put in a dominant performance against West Ham United.
Last weekend, Liverpool suffered a poor 3–2 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds have now lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, but they should have no trouble bouncing back against a struggling West Ham side.
A Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday will be the perfect way to celebrate Mohamed Salah's contract extension. The Egyptian superstar finally inked a new deal with the Reds through 2027, ending a season-long contract saga.
More good news for Slot is that Conor Bradley and Alisson are in line to start against West Ham, having both recovered from their respective injuries. Bradley, in particular, gives Liverpool a major boost on the right flank considering Trent Alexander-Arnold is still dealing with an ankle injury. Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton remain sidelined as well.
Here's what Liverpool's lineup could look like against the Hammers on Sunday, Apr. 13.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—All signs point to the Brazilian making his first start since he suffered a head injury during the international break.
RB: Conor Bradley—Bradley made his return from injury against Fulham and is in line to start on the right flank. The 21-year-old gives Liverpool a major boost while Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman will look to keep Jarrod Bowen off the scoresheet.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain must lead his defense to a better performance one week after conceding three goals to Fulham.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Robertson has struggled at times this season, but he is still Slot's first-choice left back.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch is a staple in Liverpool's midfield and will once again star in a double pivot alongside Mac Allister.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine was Liverpool's best player in their defeat to Fulham. Not only did Mac Allister find the back of the net, but he also created the most chances in the match.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah finally inked a new contract with Liverpool through 2027.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The 24-year-old is approaching his 90th career appearance for the Reds.
LW: Luis Díaz—Expect the Colombian to return to Slot's XI after finding the back of the net against Fulham.
ST: Diogo Jota—Jota will look to bounce back from a forgetful night at Craven Cottage last weekend. The Portuguese international has only scored three goals across all competitions in 2025.