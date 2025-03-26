Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Can't Wear His Shirt Number at Real Madrid
If Trent Alexander-Arnold follows through with his move to Real Madrid, he will have to say goodbye to his shirt number 66.
As the 2024–25 season draws to a close, Trent Alexander-Arnold's future is coming into focus. The 26-year-old is reportedly leaving his boyhood club and joining Real Madrid once his contract with Liverpool expires this summer.
Should the transfer come to fruition, the right back would join fellow England teammate Jude Bellingham at the biggest club in the world. Real Madrid lack defensive depth, especially at right back, and a player of Alexander-Arnold's quality would solve plenty of problems for Carlo Ancelotti's team.
A lot of changes could be on the horizon for Alexander-Arnold in the next five months, including his shirt number.
Should Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid, the Englishman would have to give up his favorite shirt number, 66. La Liga does not allow first-team players to wear shirt numbers above 25, the maximum squad size for the season.
Only youth players who climb through the ranks are an exception to the rule, hence why Raúl Asencio can wear number 33 this year. Now that the former Real Madrid Castilla player renewed his contract with Real Madrid until 2029, Asencio will have to choose a new number for the 2025–26 campaign.
Alexander-Arnold will also have to pick a vacant number between one and 25 to wear during his potential debut season with Los Blancos. The defender has previously worn 2, 7, 8 and 10 for England, but all four of those numbers are taken on Real Madrid by Dani Carbajal, Vinícius Júnior, Fede Valverde and Luka Modrić respectively.
12, the shirt worn by club legend Marcelo, is available for Alexander-Arnold should he want it. It might not be 66, but it gives Alexander-Arnold a crafty way to pay homage to his old shirt number; after all, six plus six equals 12.
Whatever number Alexander-Arnold lands on will symbolize a fresh start for the player who spent his entire career at Liverpool. During his time with the Reds, the right back won the Champions League and is on his way to lifting a second Premier League title.
After the celebrations cease, Real Madrid will be waiting to snag the England international on a free transfer as soon as possible.