Liverpool ‘Ready’ to Close Marc Guehi Deal
Liverpool are willing to pay more than £30 million ($40.4 million) to sign central defender Marc Guéhi this summer, but the transfer hinges on Crystal Palace agreeing a fee and finding a replacement for their club captain.
The Reds have been tipped to sign Guéhi throughout the summer but links have intensified in recent weeks. Liverpool have already recruited Giovanni Leoni from Parma as a replacement for Jarell Quansah, but it’s believed they want another experienced central defender to arrive before September’s transfer deadline.
Liverpool’s shaky defensive performances so far will have undoubtedly reinforced that belief, although it will have potentially strengthened Palace’s hand in negotiations over a deal for Guéhi.
The Reds have reportedly been reluctant to pay Palace’s asking price for the 25-year-old considering he is a free agent next summer. And Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are eager to push through a deal for around £30 million before the window closes on Monday. The transfer would seem to hinge on whether Palace are willing to do business at that figure and whether they can source a suitable replacement in time.
Further detail adds that the Merseysiders are in “active talks” with the England international, who wants to move to Anfield.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner has admitted his side must keep hold of Guéhi until after the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier with Fredrikstad on Thursday, They are only 1–0 up from the first leg and will already be without Eberechi Eze after his move to Arsenal.
Arne Slot will have likely been concerned by Liverpool’s defensive displays so far this term having witnessed his side twice surrender two-goal leads in chaotic Premier League victories—including to ten-man Newcastle United on Monday night.
With Virgil van Dijk now 34 years old, Ibrahima Konaté out of contract next summer, Joe Gomez injury prone and Leoni having played just 30 matches at senior level, signing Guéhi would certainly bolster the backline options.