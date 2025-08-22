Liverpool Must Sign Marc Guehi Now to Realise Title Ambitions
There are many who dismiss the meaningfulness of preseason, but those who tuned into Liverpool’s summer friendlies could have predicted the chaos of their Premier League opener.
Liverpool, rather unsurprisingly following such a sizeable spending spree, have looked electrifying in the final third. Hugo Ekitiké has immediately flourished and record signing Florian Wirtz has offered glimpses of his brilliance. But the Reds conceded 11 times during their seven preseason outings and allowed two more in their opening day victory over Bournemouth. For all the money spent—over £300 million ($402.5 million) inclusive of add-ons—their defence remains unconvincing.
The goals Liverpool have conceded since their return have all had a familiar feel. The majority have come in transition, quick breakaways that have stabbed at a soft and outnumbered centre. Both of Antoine Semenyo’s efforts in the 4–2 win over Bournemouth were alarmingly similar to those allowed against AC Milan, Athletic Club and Crystal Palace.
Injuries and suspensions in Arne Slot’s midfield double pivot haven’t helped but it’s the advanced positions of Liverpool’s new full backs and the underperformance of their central defenders that have facilitated such defensive implosions. If the Reds are to retain their Premier League title, they need rearguard reinforcement. They need Marc Guéhi.
Liverpool have been regularly linked with the Crystal Palace defender throughout the summer transfer window and for good reason. The 25-year-old has risen to prominence at Selhurst Park through his consistency and defensive intelligence, swiftly becoming an indispensable member of the London side’s backline—and an FA Cup and Community Shield winner over recent months.
Guéhi has earned acclaim not through last-gasp lunges or towering headers, but through his exceptional understanding of the game. The England international is patient, absorbing time and waiting for the perfect moment to strike. He’s strong and powerful, but no brute. Both in and out of possession, he oozes class.
There are shades of Virgil van Dijk about Guéhi’s game. That willingness to draw pressure in the complete certainty of one’s own conviction when the time arises to pounce. Of course, he doesn’t boast the towering, 6’4 frame of Liverpool’s skipper, but he makes up for a lack of height with complete awareness of his surroundings and an impressive record in duels. Like Van Dijk, he’s also a right-footer capable of operating on the left side of defence—a skill not to be undervalued.
With Guéhi out of contract next summer, he’s never been more affordable. While £35 million ($47 million) is a sizeable sum to splurge on a player who’s available for free next summer, Liverpool need him now. They will not be able to find a player of Guéhi’s quality and experience for any less.
The Reds currently have just four orthodox centre back options. Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are the established pairing, while Joe Gomez and 18-year-old signing Giovanni Leoni are on standby in case of emergencies. Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have featured in the centre of defence in preseason but are not viable long-term options.
Liverpool already know they cannot rely on Gomez’s fitness throughout an entire season. The versatile defender managed just 17 matches last season after missing the second half of the campaign, and has only recently returned from another setback in preseason. Leoni is an unknown quantity and, while he’s expected to make an immediate impression this term, the Reds cannot rely on a teenager with no previous Premier League experience and only 30 senior appearances to his name.
Van Dijk is 34 and on the decline. He remains an exceptional central defender but, as evidenced in the Community Shield, he’s no longer the impenetrable force that transformed Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp. He will make more mistakes as time progresses and Slot cannot afford to overwork him as he enters the twilight years.
Konaté is a conundrum for not only now but the future. The Frenchman is out of contract next summer and, as things stand, appears more likely to leave than stay amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. His dismal performance against Bournemouth could suggest his mind is already drifting towards his next chapter.
Titles are often won by defences and Liverpool’s current centre back options, teamed with the increasingly attacking nature of the full backs that flank them, leave much to be desired. One or two injuries and Liverpool will be down to the skeleton crew, forced to shoehorn holding midfielders into the backline. Defending their Premier League crown and adding further silverware to their cabinet will be made impossible.
Guéhi is not a luxury signing, he’s an essential one. Liverpool would be negligent to pass the summer’s transfer deadline with only their current central defensive options. All the hard work of constructing one of the world’s most formidable forward lines could be undone. One injury to Van Dijk or Konaté could derail the campaign.
Slot’s summer spend suggests he’s aiming to build an empire at Anfield. Guéhi is the next piece of the puzzle.